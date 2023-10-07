Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.
Arizona earned two commitments Friday as Rancho Cucamonga HS (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.) teammates Stacy Bey and Rahim Wright announced their pledges to the Wildcats hours apart from one another. The 2024 prospects both took official visits to UA last weekend and came away impressed enough that they each backed away from longstanding commitments to San Diego State in favor of Arizona.
After making their announcements, both players had key roles in helping their team move to 7-0 with Bey coming through on both sides of the ball with a rushing touchdown, a sack and an interception in the 35-7 win over Etiwanda.
GOAZCATS.com caught up with the newest additions to Arizona's 2024 class to discuss what went into their choice to flip, their expectations for the future, what it means to be continuing their careers together and more.
