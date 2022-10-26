News More News
WATCH: One on one with Arizona OL commit Rhino Tapaatoutai

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattRMoreno
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

LOS ANGELESSiaosi "Rhino" Tapaatoutai was one of Arizona's early commits in the 2023 class after giving the Wildcats his pledge back in mid-April. Since then, the versatile two-way lineman from California has continued to earn new offers and is nearly at the end of his senior season.

Alemany has been able to win just two games so far this season, but you wouldn't notice that by the way Tapaatoutai played last Friday in a big game for his team against a talented Gardena-Serra squad.

The 6-foo-6 tackle, who also plays as a defensive lineman for his team, played with a high level of intensity throughout the entire night. He made an impact on both sides of the ball and displayed all the things coaches hope to see each game regardless of the result.

Click the image to take advantage of this special deal!

"Main thing is, just focus on the next play," he said. "Control only what you can control. Fight for your brothers, you know? It's 11 against 11. You're gonna ride with your brothers beside you, and just have fun. Play the game."

It is that type of brotherhood that sparked Tapaatoutai's interest in the Wildcats back in the spring, and he is set to play for a coach who will match his energy. Arizona offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Brennan Carroll can often be seen dancing and firing up the players during practice, warmups and games.

His approach to the game is something that is mirrored in Tapaatoutai making it a perfect match for the three-star lineman. During Arizona's bye week last week, Carroll made a stop at Alemany High School and the relationship Tapaatoutai has with the UA staff has continued to grow since his pledge.

"It's pretty good, it's real good," he said about the relationship with UA's coaches. "Coach Carroll, great guy. He stopped by and came to check in before our game."

Tapaatouti would love to be able to play on both sides of the ball at the next level — he had a sack in Friday's game — but he understands that the bigger need for the Wildcats is along the offensive line. Right now the plan is to have him come in and begin his career at the tackle position.

Watch the video interview below to hear more about Tapaatoutai's connection with Arizona plus when he plans on arriving to Tucson to begin his career.


