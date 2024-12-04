WATCH: USC QB signee Husan Longstreet talks Trojans decision on signing day

USC is guardedly optimistic on landing LB Madden Faraimo (JSerra) and Notre Dame isn’t so sure anymore.
3-star DE Lucien Holland (Inglewood) backed off his Boise State commitment over the weekend following a visit to UCLA.
TE Israel Briggs (Mount Whitney) talks about his offer from UCLA TE coach Jerry Neuheisel on Saturday.
Ventura beat host Santa Clara, 67-39, in game two of the opening day of the Coach C Classic.
Brady Edmunds grew up an Ohio State fan, it runs deep in his family, so there was no reason to wait longer to commit.
