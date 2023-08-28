Long Beach Millikan receiver Ryan Pellum remains USC's highest-rated commitment in the 2024 class, and Friday night he again showed why that's the case. The four-star prospect scored two receiving touchdowns in Millikan's 48-34 win over Cathedral High School plus he returned the opening kickoff 92 yards for another score.

The 5-foot-11 standout two-way player rarely came off the field Friday night, and he also contributed to the win with several impressive defensive plays including a pass breakup that nearly ended with an interception.

Watch clips of Pellum in action on both sides of the ball in the video below in these game clips exclusive to TrojanSports subscribers: