{{ timeAgo('2018-12-03 05:46:42 -0600') }} football

Week in Commits: Power Five commits from Nov. 26 - Dec. 2

Aaron Dickens
Editor

CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Harrison Bailey
Twenty-eight prospects pledged to Power Five programs last week, with seven four-stars pulling the trigger. The highest-ranked player to come off the board was 2020 standout quarterback Harrison Bailey, who is headed to Tennessee.

MORE: Can LSU reel in more five-stars than Alabama? | CFP breakdown

JACKETSONLINE.COM: Allen commits to Georgia Tech despite coaching changes

VOLQUEST.COM: Baily discusses why he picked Tennessee over Michigan

UGASPORTS.COM: Georgia adds fourth commit for 2020 class

GATORSTERRITORY.COM: Florida flips Miami OL commit

GATORSTERRITORY.COM: Three-star ATH breaks down commitment to Gators

PANTHER-LAIR.COM: Gipson says he belongs at Pitt

BAMAINSIDER.COM: What Harris' commitment to Alabama means

TIGERDETAILS.COM: Chad Simmons breaks down Johnson's decision

GATORSTERRITORY.COM: Gators land 2021 defensive end commit

DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM: McGee recommits to Oregon

CYCLONEREPORT.COM: ISU's staff, academics played role in Miller's decision

BADGERBLITZ.COM: Badgers land commitment from three-star WR

GATORSTERRITORY.COM: Rucker finds no reason to wait, chooses Florida

CATSILLUSTRATED.COM: Weaver commits to Kentucky

BULLDOGBLITZ.COM: Three-star RB commits to Mississippi State

