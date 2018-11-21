Division 1 Clash Headlines CIF Our Championships Preview

The CIF Section Championships in the state of California are upon us. 15 games will be held between the CIF Southern Section and Los Angeles City Section on Friday and Saturday. Here is a preview of some of the top games in the Southern Section and the Open Division title in the City Section.



Friday



CIF Southern Section-Division 1:



Mater Dei (11-2) vs. St. John Bosco (13-0) at Cerritos College, 7:30 p.m.

The top two ranked teams in Southern California face off for the second time in 2018, this time with a berth in the State Open Division final on the line. Top seeded and undefeated St. John Bosco rolls into the final following a 56-10 win over Oaks Christian.



The third seeded Monarchs look to have caught stride in the playoffs with five straight wins following their 41-18 October 13th loss to St. John Bosco. The Braves are led by the nation’s top ranked junior in quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and senior defensive end Cole Aubrey’s 17.5 sacks. Mater Dei is led by USC junior quarterback commit Bryce Young and 5-star junior Elias Ricks, who has eight interceptions and returned three for touchdowns in last week’s 48-14 win over Corona Centennial.



The Pick: St. John Bosco







CIF Southern Section-Division 3:

Sierra Canyon (10-3) at Cajon (12-1), 7:30 p.m.

The 2017 Division 4 Champion and top seeded Cajon moves up a division as they face a Sierra Canyon team that won the Division 2-A state title in 2016. Cajon is loaded on offense, scoring 49 points per game behind record setting senior quarterback Jayden Daniels. His top weapon is 6’8 Utah commit Darren Jones, who has 19 receiving touchdowns. Oklahoma commit Jonathan Perkins leads the defense with 140 tackles.



Third seeded Sierra Canyon heads to San Bernardino having won five straight games and have won each of their playoff games by at least 18 points. The duo of sophomore Chayden Peery and EJ Gable lead a balanced offense in the backfield at quarterback and running back. Sophomore defensive back DJ Harvey has 6 interceptions on defense.



The Pick: Cajon







CIF Los Angeles City Section-Open Division:

Narbonne (9-3) vs. Garfield (12-0) at El Camino College, 7 p.m.

Preseason favorite and top seeded team in the City playoffs Narbonne faces upstart and sixth seeded Garfield in the City Section finals. Narbonne has won eight straight games, as they survived a loaded non-conference schedule and are on a roll winning their last six games by at least 34 points. Sophomore quarterback Jake Garcia has caught stride in seven games played since becoming eligible via transfer. Wide receiver John Jackson Jr. leads a deep stable of weapons on offense. Junior Jordan Banks leads the defense.



Garfield is undefeated following a fourth-quarter comeback win, 24-21, over Eagle Rock to advance to the final. Junior Peter Jason Garcia leads the offense at running back with 1,627 yards and 19 touchdowns, He also has 35 tackles and an interception on defense. Senior Nicholas Delgadillo leads the defense with 141 tackles.



The Pick: Narbonne







Saturday

CIF Southern Section-Division 2:



Upland (11-2) at Rancho Verde (13-0), Saturday 7:30 p.m.

A pair of Inland Empire powers face off in Moreno Valley on Saturday night. Top seeded Rancho Verde is undefeated with a high powered offense averaging 52 points per game. They advanced to this game in dramatic fashion with a touchdown in the final minute to erase a 10 point fourth quarter deficit. Rancho Verde is balanced offensively with freshman AJ Duffy and senior Xavier Ugorji at quarterback and running back with weapons on the outside. Senior Davin Wilson has 9 interceptions on defense.



Third seeded Upland has won three straight games including a 30-21 win over second seeded Calabasas last week. Upland is led on offense by a pair of Washington commits Cameron Davis and Taj Davis at running back and wide receiver. One of the nation’s top ranked juniors, linebacker Justin Flowe, leads the defense.



The Pick: Upland

