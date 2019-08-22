The opening weekend of high school football in the state of California showcases four games that will be broadcast to a national audience.

Two games on Friday and Saturday will feature national ranked teams and players on Fox Sports or ESPN’s channels.





Friday





St. Thomas Aquinas at Concord De La Salle at 6:30 on ESPNU

A pair of nationally ranked powerhouses begin Friday’s action on ESPNU. St. Thomas Aquinas of Fort Lauderdale was runner up in the 7A Florida State Championship. They have won three Florida State Championships in the past five seasons.

They are ranked 10th by MaxPreps in the preseason rankings. Former players include Michael Irvin and Joey and Nick Bosa. They are led this year by Georgia commit Marcus Rosemy at wide receiver, four-star offensive lineman Marcus Dumervil, and a pair of Florida commits in Derek Wingo at linebacker and Tyreak Sapp on the defensive line.

De La Salle opens up the 2019 season ranked 18th by MaxPreps. St. Thomas Aquinas has similar talent to teams De La Salle has seen in the State Open Final, Mater Dei and St. John Bosco in the past few years.

For De La Salle junior Dorian Hale is back for his second year starting at quarterback, with two-way threat Shamar Garrett at running back and defensive back.





Corona Centennial vs Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium at 7:30 on Fox Sports West

The network’s 23rd season of high school football coverage begins at a familiar stadium with a pair of familiar coaches and teams.

Bruce Rollinson's Mater Dei Monarchs open up the season ranked #1 in the country by MaxPreps following back to back Open Division State Championships.

They are led by USC commit Bryce Young at quarterback and Washington commit Myles Murao on the offensive line. The Monarch defense is led by linebackers Moses Sepulona and Raesjon Davis.

The Huskies are ranked 12th by MaxPreps and have not forgotten their lone loss of the 2018 season, a 48-14 defeat in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinals to the Monarchs.

The Huskies are loaded with talent as well, led by Gary Bryant at wide receiver, the nation’s top ranked junior by Rivals.com Korey Foreman on the defensive line, and Cal commit Isaiah Young in the secondary.





Saturday





DeMatha at St. John Bosco at 6 on ESPN2

A pair of nationally ranked teams face off as DeMatha from Hyattsvile Maryland comes across the country to face St. John Bosco.

Dematha is ranked 21st by MaxPreps and are led by South Carolina commit MarShawn Lloyd at running back, Penn State commit Golden Achumba on the offensive line, and Penn State commit Coziah Izzard on the defensive line.

Bosco begins the year ranked 3rd by MaxPreps in year three of Clemson commit DJ Uiagalelei at quarterback. Stanford commit Drake Metcalf leads the offensive line and Ohio State commit Kourt Williams II excels at linebacker and Washington commit James Smith leads in the secondary.





Narbonne at Clovis Buchanan at 8 on ESPNU

Narbonne’s tumultuous offseason (coaching change, investigations of possible irregularites) comes to an end with kickoff Saturday night in the Central Valley.

The Gauchos are coming off a state regional berth and are led by junior Jake Garcia at quarterback with USC commit Joshua Jackson and Alabama commit Traeshon Holden at wide receiver.

Narbonne’s defense is led by Jordan Banks at linebacker, LSU commit Jordan Berry on the line, and five Division 1 defensive backs led by Darion Green-Warren.

Buchanan is coming off a 9-3 season and a CIF Central Section semifinal berth. They are led by 5-star running back, 20th ranked by Rivals.com senior Kendall Milton, who is committed to Georgia.

Returning starting quarterback DJ Stevenson is back along with their third leading tackler last season in CJ Jones.





