Week 4 of high school football in the state of California is here. The fourth full week of action includes this four game slate headlined by Serra vs. Narbonne. (Californiapreps.com Top Ten rankings noted where applicable).







Friday





#7 Serra vs. #4 Narbonne

This Great American Rivalry game is our game of the week. Both Serra and Narbonne are ranked and full of Division 1 players.

Serra is 3-0 with a headline win over Calabasas. Doug Brumfield has a deep wide receiving corp led by Lavon Bunkley-Shelton that will challenge Narbonne’s secondary, which has five Division 1 players led by Stanford commit Brandon Jones.

Narbonne is 3-1 with their lone loss to Utah power Lone Peak. Jake Garcia leads the Gauchos’ offense that has scored 94 points in two games since that defeat. Alabama wide receiver commit Traeshon Holden scored a touchdown in his Narbonne debut last week.





#9 Calabasas vs. #5 JSerra

A pair of ranked 3-1 teams face off as Calabasas travels to Orange County to face JSerra.

The Coyotes are 3-1 this season with a double overtime loss to Serra. Calabasas and Fresno State commit Jaden Casey are a year older and improved since last season’s 49-21 loss to JSerra.

Calabasas averages 35 points on offense with LSU commit Jermaine Burton and Oregon commit Johnny Wilson at wide receiver.

JSerra is 3-1 with a loss to nationally ranked St. Joseph Regional of Pennsylvania. Cal commit Chris Street leads the offense and the Coyotes’ stringent defense has allowed just 16 points per game this season.





#3 Corona Centennial vs. Long Beach Poly

A pair of state powers meet-up as Centennial plays Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium.

The Huskies are 2-2 with those losses to teams ranked ahead of them in the state in Mater Dei and Cathedral Catholic. Gary Bryant had five touchdowns last week for Centennial.

The Jackrabbits are 1-2 with losses to #7 Serra and nationally ranked Punahou of Hawaii. Sophomore Shea Kuykendall threw for two touchdowns last week against Serra.





Edison vs. San Clemente

A pair of Orange County powerhouses play on Friday night with Edison at San Clemente.

Edison is 3-1 with a 17-14 loss to Orange Lutheran. Junior quarterbacks Braeden Boyles and Jacob Hanlon have combined for nine touchdown passes this season.

San Clemente is 4-0 with an impressive win over Oceanside. Nick Billoups and James Bohls each have three rushing touchdowns this season.



