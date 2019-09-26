Week 5 of high school football in the state of California is here. The fifth full week of action includes this four game slate headlined by Mater Dei in Washington D.C. against St. John’s. (Californiapreps.com Top Ten rankings.noted where applicable).





Thursday

San Clemente vs. #9 Corona Del Mar at Newport Harbor High School

The top game on Thursday is between a pair of undefeated Orange County powers. San Clemente is 5-0 with wins over Oceanside and Edison, who they beat 28-21 last week.

Senior Nick Billoups has thrown for two scores and ran for three. He is backed by a strong defense that has allowed just 10 points per game and has nine interceptions. Trey Torticill leads group with three interceptions.

They will be challenged by a Corona Del Mar offense that averages 44 points per game. Corona Del Mar is 4-0 with wins over St. Francis of Mountain View and Palos Verdes.

Washington commit Ethan Garbers has thrown for 20 touchdowns. Stanford commit John Humphreys and Bradley Schlom each have caught seven of those touchdown passes.





Friday

#1 Mater Dei vs. St. Johns (D.C.) at Catholic University at 5:30

MaxPreps’ top ranked team in the country travels to the east coast for a nationally televised game on ESPNU.

All eyes will be on Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young, who made news on Sunday when he de-committed from USC and flipped to Alabama. Young leads a 4-0 team that scores 53 points per game and allows just 15. Senior Ray Leutele leads the team in tackles and sacks.

St. Johns is 2-3 with three loses to teams ranked in the same national top 25 poll. They are led by five-star LSU wide receiver commit Rakim Jarrett and five-star outside linebacker and Georgia commit Mekhail Sherman.





Upland vs. #6 Mission Viejo

The Fox Sports West Prep Zone game of the week features one of the top players in the country in Upland’s Justin Flowe. He’s the third ranked player in the nation by Rivals.com. Flowe is a punishing linebacker that is also playing some offense at running back. He rushed for a score last week.

Upland is 3-1 and has won three straight games since an opening week loss to La Habra. Evan Rowe threw three touchdowns in last week’s win over Central Catholic of Modesto.

Mission Viejo is 5-0 with wins over La Habra and Santa Margarita. The junior running back duo of Jacquez Robertson and Tyson Scott lead the way for the Diablos. Senior David Meyer leads the team in tackles, sacks, and is tied for the team high in interceptions.





Servite vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Servite travels to Sherman Oaks in an intriguing matchup of private school powers from the Valley and Orange County.





Servite is 3-1 with its lone loss to Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas. Servite is led by sophomore Noah Fifita at quarterback. He has a pair of Division 1 6’4 talents on the outside in senior tight end Jake Overman and sophomore wide out Tetairoa McMillan.

Notre Dame is 4-0 with wins over Moorpark and Birmingham. Junior running back Anthony Spearman leads the way for the Knights. Fellow junior Jacob Moore leads the team in tackles with 30.



