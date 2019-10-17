Week 7 of high school football in the state of California is here. The eighth full week of action has a four game slate headlined by Norco facing Corona Centennial.

(Californiapreps.com Top Ten rankings noted where applicable).





Thursday





#8 JSerra vs Servite at Orange Coast College

The top game on Thursday features a pair of Trinity League teams in what could be the third place game in league. Both teams are coming off blowout losses to the aforementioned top teams. JSerra lost to St. John Bosco and Servite fell to Mater Dei last week.

JSerra (6-2) is led by Cal commit Chris Street at running back. Servite is 4-3 with losses to Mater Dei, St. John Bosco and Bishop Gorman, all nationally ranked top 25 teams. They are led by sophomore quarterback Noah Fifita.





Friday





Norco at #3 Corona Centennial

The FoxSportsWest game of the week is the Inland Empire rivalry between Norco and Corona Centennial. This game is the game of the year each year in the now Big VIII League and this year is not different.

Norco is 6-1 with a lone loss to Rancho Verde. They are led Oklahoma State commit Shane Illingworth at quarterback. He has thrown for 31 touchdowns and just two interceptions this season. Oregon commit Jaden Navarrette is making an impact on both sides of the ball.

Matt Logan’s Huskies are led by the senior duo of Nicholas Floyd at running back and Gary Bryant at wide receiver. An intriguing matchup will be Illingworth against a deep Centennial secondary led by Cal commit Isaiah Young and super sophomore Jaden Mickey.





#10 Bishop Amat at Serra

An intriguing game in the Mission League on Friday Bishop Amat traveling to Gardena to face Serra. 6-1 Bishop Amat has won four straight games since a loss to JSerra in non-league play. They are led by senior Cal running back commit Damien Moore. He is coming off a three touchdown performance last week against Chaminade.

4-3 Serra limps into Friday’s game on a three game losing streak including last week’s 13-7 loss against Notre Dame. The Cavs are relying on sophomore Justyn Martin at quarterback following injuries to Doug Brumfield and Maalik Murphy. He has talent round him like the top ranked senior receiver in California by Rivals.com, Lavon Bunkley-Shelton.





Saturday





St. Bonaventure at Oaks Christian

The top game in the Valley will be on Saturday. The rivalry between the St. Bonaventure and Oaks Christian continues with an afternoon 4 PM kickoff. This is a critical game for both teams in the deep and competitive Marmonte League where Calabasas is the favorite in some eyes.

St. Bonaventure is 5-3 and 1-1 in league. They are led by senior quarterback Gavin Beerup who has thrown for seven touchdowns and rushed for six scores.

Oaks Christian is 3-4, all in a difficult non-conference slate. They are coming off a 56-16 win over Newbury Park. They are led on offense by senior Jameson Wang at quarterback and sophomore Derek Boyd at running back.



