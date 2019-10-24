Week 9 of high school football in the state of California is here. The ninth full week of action has probably the best slate of games this season so far. Our four game slate of previews is headlined by Mater Dei facing St. John Bosco.

(Californiapreps.com Top Ten rankings noted where applicable).





Friday





#1 Mater Dei at #2 St. John Bosco

The game of the week will have eyes from throughout the country. MaxPreps.com’s first and second ranked teams in the nation face off with a pair of quarterbacks committed to the past two national champions front and center.

Both teams are 8-0 and loaded with Division 1 prospects in all classes that are being recruited by the best schools in the country.

First ranked Mater Dei is led by Alabama commit Bryce Young. The 6’0 senior has been dynamic in leading an offense that averages 52 points per game. Senior linebacker Ray Leutele leads the team in tackles on a defense that allows 13 points per game.

The Braves are led by the Clemson commit and top ranked senior by Rivals.com DJ Uiagalelei. He has a 27-1 touchdown to interception ratio this season for an offense scoring 44 points per game. The defense is talented at every level led by USC commit Kobe Pepe on the defensive line, who has a team high 54 tackles and eight sacks on a defense that allows only 12 points per game.

The two teams split a pair of games last season with Mater Dei winning in the CIF Final en route to a CIF State Open Division Championship.





San Clemente at #5 Mission Viejo

First place in the South Coast League is on the line when San Clemente travels to Mission Viejo. San Clemente won a close 21-20 game last season against the Diablos.

San Clemente is 8-1 and led on offense by senior Nick Billoups who has 10 passing touchdowns and nine rushing scores and also has a team high five interceptions on defense. The leading tackler is junior Caiden Robertson who has 78 tackles.

Mission Viejo is led by junior quarterback Peter Costelli who has thrown for 18 touchdowns and rushed for three scores. The Diablos defense has allowed just an eye popping 53 points in eight games this season. They are led in tackles by senior David Meyer with 57 tackles.





Sierra Canyon at #6 Grace Brethren

An intriguing non league game is between Sierra Canyon and Grace Brethren. Both teams won a CIF title and advanced to the state final last season. The Lancers won the 2 AA title, while Sierra Canyon lost the 1A game.

Sierra Canyon is 7-1 and led by junior Chayden Peery who has thrown for 1,346 yards and 10 touchdowns with zero interceptions. Junior DJ Harvey leads the team in receiving yards with 784 and five scores and is also tied for a team high in interceptions with two.

Grace Brethren is 8-0 and is led by the rushing duo of junior Julien Stokes and senior Josh Henderson. Stokes has 1,059 rushing yards and 16 scores, while Henderson has 13 scores and a team high 7.5 sacks.





#7 Corona Del Mar at Newport Harbor

The second intriguing game in Orange County in this article showcases a Sunset League clash as Corona Del Mar travels to Newport Harbor.

Corona Del Mar is 8-0 and is led by Ethan Garbers. The Washington commit has thrown for 38 touchdowns as he leads an offense that scores 44 points per game. Stanford commit John Humphreys leads the team in receiving scores with 15. Senior Mason Gecowets leads the CDM defense in tackles that allows just 12 points per game.

Newport Harbor is 7-1 and coming off its first defeat of the season, a 44-3 loss to Los Alamitos last week. The Sailors are led on offense by junior quarterback Cole Lavin and running back Justin McCoy.