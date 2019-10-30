Week 10 of high school football in the state of California is here. The final week of regular season play is upon us.

This weekend's action includes this 4-game slate headlined by Rancho Cucamonga facing Upland.

(Californiapreps.com Top Ten rankings noted where applicable).





Friday





Rancho Cucamonga at Upland

Two of California’s best players face off as one of the Inland Empire’s best rivalries is renewed when Rancho Cucamonga plays at Upland. The Baseline League title is on the line in this game with both teams 3-1 in league.

Rancho Cucamonga is 6-3 with a forfeited league loss. They are led by four-star quarterback CJ Stroud who has thrown for 37 touchdowns this season.

Upland is 5-4 with two losses on the field and two by forfeit. They are led by five-star linebacker Justin Flowe who has made an impact on both sides of the ball at running back also.





JSerra vs. #1 Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium

An intriguing game in the Trinity League on Friday night is JSerra at Mater Dei. JSerra is 6-3 and 2-2 in league and coming off a 19-0 win over Orange Lutheran. They have a pair of standout wins over #8 Bishop Amat and #7 Calabasas. They are led by Cal commit Chris Street at running back and junior linebacker Jaden Genova on defense.

The Monarchs are 9-0, ranked first in the country, and coming off a 38-24 win over #2 St. John Bosco. Alabama committed signal caller Bryce Young leads Mater Dei.









Los Alamitos vs #6 Corona Del Mar at Newport Harbor

An intriguing game in the Sunset League features Los Alamitos and Corona Del Mar. Los Alamitos is looking for a win to create a tie for the league title while the Corona Del Mar is looking to complete a 10-0 undefeated season.

This game is also a look at a pair of talented quarterbacks in CDM Washington commit Ethan Garbers and Los Al fab freshman Malachi Nelson. Garbers has carried a big Elite 11 finalist summer to a big senior season.

The 6’3 Nelson is a talented young signal caller who in the past two weeks picked up scholarship offers from Alabama, Oregon, Georgia, and LSU. The Griffins are 4-5 and on a three game winning streak, all in league play.





Tesoro at #5 Mission Viejo

Another intriguing game in Orange County is Tesoro at Mission Viejo. Tesoro is 8-1, 2-1 in the South Coast League and looking for a win and potentially a three way tie for first place. They have won two games by at least 21 points since their loss to San Clemente.

Tesoro is led by its senior duo of quarterback Sean Lindgren and running back Zach Wran. Lindgren has thrown for 24 touchdowns, while Wren has rushed for 12 scores. Ethan Hurst leads the defense with 12.5 sacks.

The Diablos are 9-0 and looking to end their 2019 regular season undefeated and with a league title. They have a 399-59 points scored to allowed scoring margin this season. The offense is led by junior quarterback Peter Costelli and the defense is led by junior linebacker Easton Mascarenas.