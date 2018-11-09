CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Evan Neal Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The Southeastern Conference will be the site of several big recruit gatherings as a pair of Top 25 showdowns take place on Saturday, but the biggest official visit weekend in the country will be in Oklahoma for Bedlam. MORE: Predictions on five-stars | Flip-meter in the South





1. OKLAHOMA

2. GEORGIA

3. ALABAMA

Nick Saban is never shy about hosting recruiting visitors for big, in-season games. The official visitors list for the Iron Bowl later this month is already getting lengthy, but Alabama also has a pretty impressive group coming in this weekend to see the Crimson Tide host No. 16 Mississippi State. The 2018 Alabama recruiting class was only the third in 11 years that did not finish No. 1, but the Tide are back on top of the standings in 2019 and looking to stay there. All five of the expected official visitors to Alabama this weekend are four-stars, including Rivals100 prospects Khris Bogle and Shane Lee, the latter of whom is already committed to Alabama. Ohio State commit Jordan Battle is another expected official visitor, as is Texas running back Deondrick Glass who, coincidentally, officially visited Ohio State last weekend. The list of expected unofficial visitors includes Mississippi State four-star commit Nathan Pickering. For more on Alabama’s recruiting weekend see BamaInsider.com

4. ARIZONA STATE

Herm Edwards is getting revved up and will take a swing at a big group of official visitors headed to Tempe this weekend to see the Sun Devils host UCLA. Arizona State has a solid group of 16 commitments in 2019 right now, but the group ranks seventh in the Pac-12 and outside the top 50 nationally. The group officially visiting this weekend numbers eight and all are uncommitted. A successful weekend could bolster the class from both a talent and numbers standpoint. The headliner of Arizona State’s eight official visitors this weekend is in-state Rivals250 safety Noa Pola-Gates, who has already been apart of big official visit weekend at Nebraska and Penn State this fall. High three-star brothers Keon Markham and Kejuan Markham out of Long Beach (Calif.) Poly are also among the expected official visitors as is Houston offensive tackle Isaiah Hoofkin, who has seen his stock skyrocket this fall. For more Arizona State recruiting coverage visit ASUDevils.com

5. FLORIDA

It is not time for panic yet in Gainesville, but recruiting at Florida has been slow to get rolling under Dan Mullen. The Gators are behind Mullen’s former team, Mississippi State, in the current team recruiting rankings, but with just 15 commitments, there is room to finish the 2019 class strong and this upcoming weekend presents opportunities with several of the Gators' top, remaining targets. The highest-ranked official visitor in the country this weekend will be at Florida for the Gators contest with South Carolina. Five-star California defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is one of two official visitors expected, with the other being in-state four-star defensive end Derick Hunter. This list of expected unofficial visitors includes 2019 Florida State commit Quashon Fuller and four-star offensive tackle Tate Rutledge, the No. 23 ranked prospect in the 2020 class. For more on Florida’s recruiting weekend check out GatorsTerritory

OTHERS WORTH NOTING