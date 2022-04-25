Cal has been among the favorites in the recruitment of Los Angeles-based defensive lineman Ashton Sanders, but the 2023 recruit had not yet been able to visit Berkeley until last weekend. Sanders has close family in Antioch, so he made the weekend trip up to the Bay Area to see his relatives and spend some time on Cal’s campus on an unofficial visit.

Sanders was able to watch the team practice twice and finally have an opportunity to see the Bears’ coaches in their own element. Plus he was able to learn more about what the school and program have to offer.

“This was my first time, and it felt really good to get out of the city I’m at right now – home,” he said of the trip to Berkeley. “I also got to spend time with family up north by Cal, Antioch. The main thing that really stuck out to me wasn’t even football related. It was the opportunities they get football players whether it’s with internships or connections.

“They have it all, and then having the highest-rated alumni base that’s still up and living that really plays a key part for the football players. For me to witness that and put myself in that situation felt really good.”

The three-star prospect from Cathedral High School ended up feeling just as comfortable as he thought he would with the Bears as soon as he arrived on campus.