GLENDORA, Calif. – Sometimes it’s easy for college football fans to forget that many elite recruits aren’t as well-versed on college football history, even if they’re to be a part of making it in the near future. Over the past two weekends at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas stops in the Los Angeles and San Francisco areas, we surveyed several West Coast recruits to ask about the Pac-12’s national championship drought, which is at 14 years (USC, 2004).

Do you know the last time the Pac-12 won a national championship?

Why do you think it’s been so long?

“Depending on the Pac-12, the Big Ten, all that stuff. Kids take into account which is better and who is winning titles. You know how Alabama and all of them, as soon as a kid gets a chance to go to one of those places I think he’s taking it.” – Three-star Iowa State quarterback commit D’Shayne James “The SEC schools are just powerhouses with recruiting. They consistently get the top dogs in the country, even if the top guys are on the West Coast. I do think that down in the South they take football more seriously, that’s their religion if you will, and up here, we do other things. We have some dudes that can ball but down South it’s a whole other type of football down there.” – 2020 quarterback Aidan Atkinson “When you watch all the college football playoff games now it seems like all the commentators talk about how their defenses aren’t as tough as the SEC teams. I feel like it’s just a different way of life down in the South.” – 2020 offensive lineman Carson Lee “I think one might be the coaching. I feel like there’s a lot of changes in the Pac-12 and that’s probably why.” – Kaufusi “I think they just lack some of the key factors that these SEC and ACC schools have. They lack some big-time players that they don’t have in recruiting because they’re so focused on the West Coast and not focused on the athletes in Florida and Texas and stuff, and I think that’s what they’re missing out on.” – 2019 running back Johnny Williams “Honestly I think it’s because the Pac-12 schools get focused on trying to get the star players but they need to build a team. You need to have role players. It’s like the NFL with the Patriots. They have role players and look how good they do every year. Schools in the SEC, they’re just banging all the time and they usually come out on top. They just have depth.” – Beautrow “I think they haven’t done a great job of recruiting outside of the West. I think all the SEC teams and Big 12 teams, they get their guys from around that side of the country and I feel like they play better as a team. When you have a Nick Saban-type of guy as the coach he can take any type of players and make a great team. I see most of those players going to Pac-12 teams and just trying to show out instead of trying to build team chemistry.” – 2019 quarterback Jackson Laurent “I think sometimes it’s due to the schedule and all the conference games they have to play.” – Max Williams “I don’t know. A lot of the Pac-12 schools do a good job of getting recruits and there’s a lot of four-star, five-star guys that go to Pac-12 schools. I know that there’s been some coaching uncertainty, especially in Arizona with both schools changing coaches. I think the conference is going up right now, though.” – Cruz “I think people from the South are just on a whole other level. When it comes down to athleticism.” – Rudolph “I’m not sure. Maybe the guys up front. That’s where it starts. The Pac-12 never really struggles with speed, especially Oregon in the past. I believe maybe it’s the physicality part. I assume that’s it.” – 2020 offensive lineman Reece Attebeery “I think a lot of players on the West Coast are starting to go where football is considered bigger and where the fans get more in tune with the players, which is in the SEC and Big 12. I think a lot of the top players on the West Coast, they want to leave the West Coast and go elsewhere.” – 2020 running back Kendall Milton “I think now it’s because the Pac-12 is trying to get back to where it was when USC was at the top. USC was kind of like the Alabama or Ohio State of that time. All the schools in the Pac-12 are trying to get back to that. Now those schools are in the Southeast but the schools here are trying to get back to that because back in that time they were one of the most talented teams ever other than like Miami.” – Three-star wide receiver Puka Nacua

What do you think can help change the trend?

“I don’t think there’s one answer or anything like that but you see schools like Alabama or Georgia getting six five-star recruits in one class and you don’t see any Pac-12 schools doing that.” – Lee “I think the schools here need to do a better job recruiting nationally.” – Johnny Williams “You can see the difference in play watching Alabama and watching USC. Alabama are just dogs. They need to get that mentality in the Pac-12. I think they need to recruit some guys from the South.” – Max Williams “They need to work on recruiting the right people. Just like the SEC. You have to recruit the right guys to get the same results.” – Cameron Williams “I think they need to reach out. I’m not sure how they are about reaching out to other parts of the country. But if they reach out more to the other parts of the country, especially to those Florida boys, I think that will bring in a lot more talent.” – Garcia “If Pac-12 schools could recruit kids from the South and get them out to the West that would definitely help. But right now I don’t really see that happening anytime soon.” – Atkinson “I think consistent coaching. Coaches have been moving around and stuff like that. I think having coaches stay at one place for a longer time will help.” – Rivals100 offensive lineman Julius Buelow “Everybody gets good recruits but it’s about how you develop them.” – Atteberry “Maybe they should ask Pete Carroll for some tips.” – Nacua

Which team do you think has the best chance to break the drought?

