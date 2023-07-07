The five-star safety has been committed to Georgia since January but since that time and even before other schools have been recruiting hard and not giving up. Plus, the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco prospect has been taking visits, giving some coaches hope that they could flip him. USC would be a major contender especially after Woodyard’s official visit there with Bosco teammate Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa in which the coaching staff reserved the entire time for those two. Ohio State and Alabama are also to be watched after return trips to both schools. But the Trojans would be the biggest threat at this point. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM

*****

After his official visit to Oregon went really well in late June it sounds like Crader is far more locked in with the Ducks. He’s been committed there since the fall but has seen a tremendous amount of changes since that time. Position coach Adrian Klemm left for the NFL. Schools from across the country offered him as USC and Oklahoma were the main ones trying to flip him. The Vancouver (Wash.) Evergreen standout has taken trips and has been open to other programs but after his recent visit to Eugene where he spent time with Josh Conerly, Dave Iuli and many others from his home state, it looks like he’s locked in with Oregon. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM

*****

One of the biggest surprise commitments this summer came when the four-star receiver from Downey (Calif.) Warren committed to Colorado State over a bunch of Power Five offers. Nico Iamaleava’s favorite target last season, Ross had nice stats when he played and could have easily picked a Pac-12 school or somewhere else. Instead, the four-star committed to Colorado State as position coach and recruiting coordinator Chad Savage worked that recruitment hard and won out. But will it last, especially if higher-profile schools come calling through his senior season? The Rams definitely got a good one but now holding on could be the tougher part.

*****

A long, rangy cornerback, Condoll was just picking up tons of Pac-12 attention when he committed to Duke in June. The Blue Devils are definitely turning a corner under coach Mike Elko and the academics in Durham are second-to-none, but it’s also 2,500 miles from home. As signing day gets closer, that could start to become an issue. Condoll is a really talented high three-star cornerback from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., and if the local Pac-12 schools start getting involved into his senior season it might be something to watch.

*****