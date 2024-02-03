Recruiting is heating up across the country with junior days being held and the beginning of the camp and 7-on-7 circuit. Here’s the latest chatter from the West from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney. THIS WEEK'S RUMOR MILLS: Mid-South | Southeast | East | Midwest | National

Advertisement

Ohio State, Tennessee and USC are the three to watch most for the four-star receiver from Mission Viejo, Calif., who is also going to lean a lot on his mother to help through the decision-making process as well. The Buckeyes might have a slight edge but the Vols and the Trojans continue to battle and staying closer to home at USC might be a draw in the end.

*****

It is certainly not a two-team race yet for the five-star running back from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei but Texas and Ohio State have left big impressions on Davison. He recently visited with the Longhorns and went to Texas A&M last weekend. The five-star goes to Oregon this weekend and he has a ton of connections there as well so that will be one to watch along with some SEC schools. But Texas could have the slight edge at this point.

*****

Originally from Northern California, Dixon-Wyatt transferred to Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei a couple years ago and he’s gained national exposure already. The 2026 standout receiver has two teams ahead in his recruitment right now as well with Texas and Georgia leading the way. USC, Oregon and others are going to try with Dixon-Wyatt but the early returns show the 2026 standout leaving the region.

*****

Harris could end up as one of the top tight ends in the 2026 class and there is going to be significant SEC pull in his recruitment but Oregon and Utah should also be very closely watched. The four-star plays at St. George (Utah) Pine View and he has a close relationship with some Utah coaches but Harris grew up in Oregon and was a Ducks fan. If a choice had to be made today, Oregon might be the team to beat.

*****

There is going to be significant pull for the high four-star cornerback from Mission Viejo, Calif., to stay and play at USC but Lee is also serious about some SEC schools and others now as well. The four-star is expected at Alabama this weekend but the real school to watch might be Georgia. He’s close with Donte Williams and Travaris Robinson, and that could be something to watch in Athens. The Trojans are right there for numerous reasons but Lee has a lot of SEC connections now to consider.

*****

After a phenomenal performance at Battle Miami last weekend, the four-star receiver from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman has seen his recruitment take off with new offers from Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and others. It has given the Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman standout much more to consider but Notre Dame is still the team to watch in his recruitment. Maybe that changes with potential visits coming up but the Irish remain very strong.

*****

He loved his visit to Oregon and Alabama impressed him as well. Other stops have definitely left an impression on the four-star linebacker from La Verne (Calif.) Bonita. But it would be a major surprise at this point if Mikhail didn’t end up at USC. He has visited the campus so many times and hit it off with the coaching staff. He will need to familiarize himself with the new defensive coaches, but the Trojans are in a very strong position here.

*****