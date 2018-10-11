CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



McCoy had an outstanding game in Mater Dei’s win over Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy earlier this season and he will be tested again this weekend against powerhouse Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco. With his size, skill and physical presence, the five-star athlete is making a case for being the state’s top player this recruiting cycle. He already has 35 catches for 678 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Former teammates JT Daniels and Amon-Ra St. Brown are freshmen at USC, 2020 quarterback Bryce Young is committed to the Trojans and the Trojans made McCoy a priority from Day 1. Texas is also a serious contender but USC has to be considered the team to beat. Prediction: USC

The four-star receiver suffered a season-ending knee injury in game five but he still finished with 29 catches for 456 yards and seven touchdowns. Ford has talked highly of USC for a long time in his recruitment but Washington and others have made a push as well. However, Colorado is making things interesting and Ford recently visited there, Oregon cannot be counted out and Michigan might have a chance as well. The four-star doesn’t say a whole lot about which school stands out most but the Trojans usually get top-end talent when they want a certain player and Ford is a big priority. Prediction: USC

There are three former Concord (Calif.) De La Salle teammates at UCLA and that could play a significant factor for To’oto’o as he looks at his options. Plus the Bruins have made the four-star linebacker a major priority for years, even through two coaching staffs. However, Alabama has To’oto’o high on its board as well and the connection to assistant Tosh Lupoi among other coaches with the Crimson Tide could be too much to pass down. To’oto’o also seems like someone who is intrigued by playing in the SEC. This is definitely a close battle with UCLA, Alabama and possibly others involved. Prediction: Alabama

Utah, Cal and UCLA are the three finalists for Daniels, who said last weekend that a decision could come in late October or early November. He has already taken his visits to UCLA and Cal and an upcoming trip to Utah could be huge for the Utes. The four-star quarterback has developed a strong relationship with offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Troy Taylor and molding the offense around Daniels’ strength could be a huge bonus. It also cannot hurt Utah’s chances that San Bernardino Cajon teammate Darren Jones, a 6-foot-8 four-star receiver, is already committed. This one is definitely close but I’ll give Utah the slight edge. Prediction: Utah