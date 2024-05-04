The calendar has turned to May and each visit prospects take is carrying more weight. Here are five important visits to keep an eye on in the West region.

NOAH MIKHAIL - Oregon, May 11

Early on, the thinking was that USC was by far the front-runner in Mikhail’s recruitment but as time has gone on Texas A&M and Oregon have emerged as serious contenders to land the La Verne (Calif.) Bonita prospect. After a recent visit to College Station, it now looks like the Aggies could have the edge so it will be important for Mikhail to get back to Eugene and see what’s in store for him there. Mikahil’s relationship with coach Dan Lanning and especially position coach Tosh Lupoi could be a compelling factor in his recruitment. If Texas A&M doesn’t win out here and if USC doesn’t circle back to go after the local prospect then Oregon could be squarely in this thing as well.

PHILLIP BELL - USC, June 21

Starting in mid-May and going through late June, Bell will take official visits to Georgia, Washington, Penn State, Ohio State, Tennessee and USC as the four-star receiver travels the country to see all his favorites before making a decision. The last visit could be the most important as USC has always been a front-runner in Bell’s recruitment but in a strange occurrence all these programs have a realistic shot at landing the Mission Viejo, Calif., standout. Bell has also always been high on the Buckeyes so that could be an interesting visit to watch and the four-star could surprise since he’s talked highly and has good connections at each of these schools.

DARYUS DIXSON - Tennessee, June 16

Washington, Penn State and Tennessee are going to get official visits from the physical four-star defensive back from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei as the Vols could have a slight edge heading into Dixson’s visit schedule. Dixson has hit it off with the Tennessee coaching staff, there is a major draw to play in the SEC and the Vols have showed a tremendous amount of attention for a long time in his recruitment. USC could still be involved here especially late and Washington and Penn State are right there but the Vols are the team to beat.

MADDEN FARAIMO - Notre Dame, June 7

Notre Dame, Ohio State, USC and Oregon are the four front-runners for the four-star linebacker from San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic and he will be in South Bend in early June for his official visit. The Irish could emerge as the front-runner after this trip especially as he gets around Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and others at Notre Dame but has a familiar face in the former Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco prospect on campus. The early thinking has been that USC or Oregon could win out as Faraimo might have been leaning closer to home but as his recruitment continues this could end up as a battle between the Irish and the Buckeyes when it comes down to decision time.

DEREK MEADOWS - Notre Dame, June 14