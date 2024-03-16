Advertisement

JORDON DAVISON’S POTENTIAL VISIT TO MICHIGAN

Jordon Davison (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Nothing has been finalized yet but the five-star running back from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei was supposed to visit Ohio State the weekend of March 29 and is now considering a trip to Michigan instead after position coach Tony Alford surprisingly left the Buckeyes for the Wolverines. Ohio State was named as Davison’s favorite days ago. The Alford news makes things more interesting but if the Buckeyes bring in someone Davison likes and builds a relationship with then Ohio State should remain a top contender. It’s certainly a major deal if the five-star running back heads to Ann Arbor at some point because the Wolverines were not a serious contender before Alford got there. Texas is also a main player in Davison’s recruitment with Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and others in the mix as well.

HUSAN LONGSTREET’S VISIT TO TEXAS A&M

Husan Longstreet

Texas A&M has been considered the frontrunner for the four-star quarterback from Corona (Calif.) Centennial for a while and he’ll be visiting College Station the last weekend of March before he commits on April 14. Longstreet will also be visiting Auburn next weekend and while the Tigers remain a contender they have some major room to make up. Ole Miss and Oregon were two other top teams mentioned by the four-star quarterback at the Los Angeles Rivals Camp last weekend, But from visiting Texas A&M, hitting it off with coach Mike Elko, position coach Collin Klein and others, the Aggies are in prime position to land him following his visit at the end of the month.

DIJON LEE’S VISIT TO GEORGIA

Dijon Lee (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The two official visits planned for the four-star cornerback are Alabama and Georgia in June and the Bulldogs could be the one to watch now that position coaches Donte Williams and Travaris Robinson are there. USC, Washington and others will make a major push for the Mission Viejo, Calif., standout who has length, size and speed (which means he could push for five-star status) but the Bulldogs could be the one to watch since Robinson recruited him to Alabama previously. He’s super close with Williams and Georgia is known for elite development at the highest level.

COOPER PERRY’S VISIT TO OREGON

Cooper Perry (Cooper Perry on Twitter)

The four-star receiver from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Notre Dame Prep has visits to Washington and Arizona State in May and then Oregon and Oklahoma in June as it looks as if the Ducks and the Sooners have the edge, with Oregon possibly leading. That June 7 visit to Eugene is huge for Perry, who caught 72 passes for 1,190 yards and 18 touchdowns this past season and then looked good at the recent USA Flag 7on7 Tournament with Fast Houston. There are legitimate reasons why Perry would choose any of his favorites but Oregon has stood out for a long time.

CHUCK MCDONALD’S VISIT TO LSU

Chuck McDonald (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)