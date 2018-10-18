CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Joe Ngata Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

In-season evaluations are in full gear for high schools. It doesn't matter if the player is committed or not. Everybody is getting a fresh look. Here are some players from the West that have improved their stock. RELATED: Five Midwest prospects on the rise | Southeast | Florida | Mid-Atlantic

The four-star receiver had the most dominant performance I’ve seen so far this high school season with three touchdown catches against West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade in September and he could have easily had many more if Folsom needed him in the second half. The Clemson commit has 702 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in eight games in an offense with many other weapons, including Ngata’s younger brother, Daniyel. Ngata is currently ranked as the eighth-best receiver in the class. After seeing him earlier this season simply dominate the competition, he looks like Clemson’s current receivers - big, long and athletic - there could be some upward movement for him in the next round of rankings.

Charbonnet was excellent when I saw him in person - tough, physical, looking for contact, fighting for extra yards, being a violent runner - and he should fit perfectly in Michigan’s offense. The four-star running back dominated in Oaks Christian’s victory over Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic and has carried the offense this season in large part. Charbonnet is relentless on the field and has established himself as one of the more physical running backs in the 2019 class. The four-star is ranked No. 13 at his position nationally, but there’s an argument that he could move way up soon.

The three-star who’s currently ranked as a defensive back but will be switched in the next rankings cycle absolutely dominated in Bosco’s blowout win over Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, which beat Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, earlier in the season. Bailey finished with six catches for 161 yards and three touchdowns and he torched Mater Dei’s talented secondary. Nebraska, Cal, Boise State and Colorado State have already reached out this week and more offers could be coming soon since Bailey is having such a strong year in a loaded Bosco offense. It’s hard to believe he is mainly with non-Power Five and Ivy League offers right now. If schools are smart, they will get involved as soon as possible.

There has been a lot of chatter that McMillan could be one of the top receivers - if not overall players - to come out of Fresno in recent memory and he’s definitely putting up big numbers so far in his junior season. The Fresno San Joaquin Memorial standout has 38 catches for 767 yards and 11 touchdowns so far this season, averaging more than 20 yards per reception. He looked the part this spring at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas and his recruitment has absolutely taken off with close to 20 offers. Twenty-one receivers are currently ranked ahead of McMillan and that seems a little high at this point.