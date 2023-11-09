Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney highlights five prospects in the West Region that should have more programs on their offer sheet. THIS SERIES: Mid-South | Midwest | Southeast

King Large

The unknown kid showed up at the Elite 11 this summer to catch passes from the top-notch quarterbacks. Sometimes, some of the best receivers in the country are involved. Sometimes, some local high school players fill in and have the time of their lives. By the end of the night, there were numerous committed quarterbacks calling their future coaches to get involved with Cianfrini. A few weeks later, the three-star receiver transferred from Galveston (Texas) Ball to play with five-star quarterback Julian Sayin at Carlsbad, Calif. He’s been one of the top targets there this season and committed to San Diego State in mid-October. But Cianfrini proved this summer with his 6-foot-4 and 180-pound frame that he has a tremendous catch radius, he is a great runner and maybe more than anything, the three-star has phenomenal hands. It’s surprising that some Pac-12 programs didn’t take a bigger shot on him.

*****

First off, what a name. But the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco three-star offensive lineman has been playing great this season – and in a West region that doesn’t routinely produce top-notch players across the line. Large is making a statement that Pac-12 programs should give him a look. The 6-foot-4, 288-pound three-star committed to SMU in June and has stuck with the Mustangs. USF is definitely trying to flip him and position coach Tyler Hudanick flew out to California to see Large alone. The offer list should be lengthier, though. Large has been integral on Bosco’s offensive line this season and the Braves might be the best team in the country.

*****

The Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan three-star committed to Fresno State on the first day of November and it’s a major steal for the Bulldogs. Mouzon is an aggressive playmaker at cornerback who is not afraid to battle receivers at the line of scrimmage. He can turn and run with them, and then he always wants to be around the ball making plays. Fresno State has beaten Purdue and Arizona State this season and the Bulldogs are 8-1 so they’re a legitimate program. Still, it’s surprising – especially with so many coaches coming in to see USC commit Ryan Pellum at Millikan – that some Pac-12 programs aren’t taking a shot on him.

*****

The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei defense is one of the best in the country, loaded with elite playmakers such as Alabama commit Zabien Brown, Oregon commit Aydin Breland, Utah pledge Jeilani Davis, 2025 four-stars Nasir Wyatt, Chuck McDonald, Daryus Dixson and so many others. But Sanders should not be overlooked and he seems to be, at least late in his junior season. The 2025 high three-star linebacker already has nearly a dozen offers but many of his teammates have many more and from national powers that should be looking at Sanders as well. He can fly around the field and make plays. He’s physical, he can cover and he has proven to be a high-end player on a Mater Dei defense that could be the best in the nation.

*****