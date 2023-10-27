West Spotlight: Five surprising talent hotbeds
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney highlights some surprising and under-the-radar talent hotbeds located in the West region.
LAS VEGAS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
There have been a lot of top players out of Las Vegas in recent years, especially since Bishop Gorman has taken off as an elite national program. But there has been a focus on standout offensive linemen in recent years, and a blockbuster class is coming in 2025.
Oklahoma signed four-star Jake Taylor in the 2022 class out of Bishop Gorman. Last recruiting cycle high three-star Zak Yamauchi picked Stanford, and this recruiting class features three-star Xander Ruggeroli. The 2025 group is phenomenal with five-star Douglas Utu and elite four-stars SJ Alofaituli and Alai Kalaniuvalu all being national recruits.
Sure, most of the best offensive linemen in Las Vegas play at Bishop Gorman, but not all of them. Last recruiting cycle, three-star Elijha Payne, who was originally from Las Vegas Desert Pines, signed with Arizona, and a few cycles ago, Benjamin Roy Jr. signed with UCLA out of Henderson (Nev.) Liberty.
*****
DRAPER, UTAH, QUARTERBACKS
Elite quarterbacks have flocked to south Salt Lake City in recent years to play at Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon, and all of them have had incredible success.
Zach Wilson was a three-star from there who starred at BYU and then was the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Jaxson Dart, who started at USC and now stars at Ole Miss, transferred to Corner Canyon from nearby Roy, Utah, and saw his recruitment take off during his senior season.
Ohio State backup quarterback Devin Brown transferred from Queen Creek, Ariz., to Corner Canyon, where he put up huge numbers and saw his recruitment get even busier as USC and others were turned down for the Buckeyes.
And now it’s Isaac Wilson’s turn. The four-star Utah commit is completing more than 65% of his passes for 3,359 yards with 37 touchdowns and eight picks so far this season. He’s also rushed a team-high 92 times for 703 yards and nine scores.
Southern California has been QB Central for decades, but Draper, Utah, is pumping them out as well and that should not stop.
*****
CALIFORNIA’S HIGH DESERT IMPROVING
Anyone who lives in Southern California knows the High Desert is usually a stopping-off point for gas and snacks while taking that long drive to Las Vegas for the weekend. But it should not be overlooked as a place for top talent, either, as proven by the last few recruiting classes and ones coming up as well.
This recruiting cycle, Hesperia (Calif.) Oak Hills is the home of four-star offensive lineman Paki Finau, who’s committed to Washington. Washington State commit Dajon Doss is out of Lancaster (Calif.) Antelope Valley, and three-star linebacker Shakir Collins is from Adelanto, Calif.
In the 2023 class, massive offensive lineman Raymond Pulido, who at one time was committed to Alabama but ended up at Arizona, is from Appley Valley, Calif., and Adelanto had three-star running back Keith Reynolds.
Michigan quarterback Jayden Denegal is from the High Desert, and in the 2025 class Lamason Waller, Adonyss Currie and Karson Cox are three to watch from the surprisingly rich area of talent in Southern California.
*****
SAN DIEGO QUARTERBACKS
The Los Angeles area has been known for decades as a quarterback hot spot, but the San Diego area has gotten better in recent years and has been outstanding in recent recruiting classes as well.
It all starts with five-star quarterback Julian Sayin from Carlsbad, Calif. Right on the beach, Sayin is making a case for the No. 1 overall player - not only quarterback - in the 2024 class as he’s put up great numbers and has been a technician for years. The Alabama commit leads the way but there are others to watch, too.
San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln’s Akili Smith Jr. is following his dad’s legacy in high school and he’s already committed to Oregon as well. Utah State commit Ryland Jesse is being heavily pursued by Oregon State.
About 35 minutes up the road (a quick jaunt by Southern California traffic standards) are 2025 standouts Bear Bachmeier and Dash Beierly and then in northern San Diego is 2026 prospect Troy Huhn as the San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills standout has already landed offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Indiana, Nebraska, Texas A&M and UCF.
*****
ORANGE COUNTY’S TRINITY LEAGUE
Everyone knows Southern California is a recruiting and talent hotbed. But the extent of how concentrated the talent is in the Trinity League, which comprises St. John Bosco, JSerra Catholic, Mater Dei, Orange Lutheran, Santa Margarita Catholic and Servite is pretty incredible.
In a 42-mile radius stretching from San Juan Capistrano, Calif., to Bellflower, Calif., (a Sunday stroll when it comes to Los Angeles traffic) there are at least 84 players with Power Five offers on those six rosters.
The vast majority of them play at Bosco or Mater Dei as they’re considered two of the best programs in the country, but the concentration of talent in the Trinity League is incredible - and only getting deeper.