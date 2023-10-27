LAS VEGAS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Douglas Utu (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

There have been a lot of top players out of Las Vegas in recent years, especially since Bishop Gorman has taken off as an elite national program. But there has been a focus on standout offensive linemen in recent years, and a blockbuster class is coming in 2025. Oklahoma signed four-star Jake Taylor in the 2022 class out of Bishop Gorman. Last recruiting cycle high three-star Zak Yamauchi picked Stanford, and this recruiting class features three-star Xander Ruggeroli. The 2025 group is phenomenal with five-star Douglas Utu and elite four-stars SJ Alofaituli and Alai Kalaniuvalu all being national recruits. Sure, most of the best offensive linemen in Las Vegas play at Bishop Gorman, but not all of them. Last recruiting cycle, three-star Elijha Payne, who was originally from Las Vegas Desert Pines, signed with Arizona, and a few cycles ago, Benjamin Roy Jr. signed with UCLA out of Henderson (Nev.) Liberty.

DRAPER, UTAH, QUARTERBACKS

Isaac Wilson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Elite quarterbacks have flocked to south Salt Lake City in recent years to play at Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon, and all of them have had incredible success. Zach Wilson was a three-star from there who starred at BYU and then was the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Jaxson Dart, who started at USC and now stars at Ole Miss, transferred to Corner Canyon from nearby Roy, Utah, and saw his recruitment take off during his senior season. Ohio State backup quarterback Devin Brown transferred from Queen Creek, Ariz., to Corner Canyon, where he put up huge numbers and saw his recruitment get even busier as USC and others were turned down for the Buckeyes. And now it’s Isaac Wilson’s turn. The four-star Utah commit is completing more than 65% of his passes for 3,359 yards with 37 touchdowns and eight picks so far this season. He’s also rushed a team-high 92 times for 703 yards and nine scores. Southern California has been QB Central for decades, but Draper, Utah, is pumping them out as well and that should not stop.

CALIFORNIA’S HIGH DESERT IMPROVING

Paki Finau

SAN DIEGO QUARTERBACKS

Bear Bachmeier

ORANGE COUNTY’S TRINITY LEAGUE