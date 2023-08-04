The nation’s top-rated offensive tackle has done an excellent job of laying out the schools in his recruitment and giving an idea of which ones stand out most without giving away the top team on his list. Oregon, Texas, Ohio State, Florida State and Nebraska are the teams in the best shape in his recruitment, and it could be in that order. There is a very real sense that the Ducks are high up there for the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout, but there is a growing sense that Texas is making a serious run at him and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Longhorns get him. Visits to Ohio State and Florida State went really well, too. Prediction: Oregon

A final five was named months ago, with Boise State, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon and TCU making the cut despite late charges from Alabama, Georgia and other national powers. With a decision looming for this Saturday, the Burley, Idaho, high four-star receiver who’s also elite in track (and beat Nyckoles Harbor and Rodrick Pleasant in races this offseason) is mainly focused on the Wolverines and the Broncos, although the others cannot be completely counted out. Michigan wowed Bair on his visit to Ann Arbor recently and there are a million reasons why the Wolverines could land his commitment. But he has connections to Boise State coach Andy Avalos and position coach Matt Miller. Plus, he could be the hometown hero there, making the Broncos a compelling case as well. Prediction: TBD

A weekend decision is coming up for the nation’s top-rated all-purpose back, and this one could still go in numerous directions. Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and Texas A&M are the finalists and after a rumored summer commitment on his visit to the Bulldogs, Frazier has taken other visits and there is still a whole lot to consider. The NFL development in Tuscaloosa is absolutely not going unnoticed. Georgia has the back-to-back national titles and outstanding running back tradition as well. Frazier’s relationship with Oregon position coach Carlos Locklyn is the best across his recruitment. Texas A&M is the darkhorse, but coach Jimbo Fisher and that program can never be counted out. Prediction: TBD

Michigan State, Texas, USC and others have made impressions on Carter throughout his recruitment, but Auburn looks very much like the team to beat as the four-star offensive lineman heads to his senior season at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. Here’s why the Tigers have taken what some believe to be a significant lead in his recruitment: The four-star who plays offensive tackle in high school but could move inside on The Plains absolutely loved his official visit to Auburn over the summer and then he returned for Big Cat Weekend and had another great time. Quiet and a little shy off the field, Carter gets after it between the lines and has an SEC vibe to his playing style. Prediction: Auburn

There are still a lot of ways that Breland’s recruitment could go, especially with so many schools involved, but it seems like Miami, Texas A&M, Georgia and Oregon make up the lead pack heading into his senior season at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. The Hurricanes and the Aggies might have even separated themselves further after recent visits and it certainly doesn’t hurt that he has some important connections now down in South Florida that could help Miami down the stretch. This one is still very close to call and could go in a few different ways, so some more time needs to play out before a final decision is made. Prediction: Miami

Oklahoma, UCLA, Michigan State, Washington, Cal and Stanford round out the top six for Gilmer, who is expected to make his commitment next week and one team seems to have surged to the top in his recruitment. The four-star receiver from Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon has talked highly of Stanford, and his mother has pushed the school because of its elite academic profile, but it looks like UCLA is the team to beat heading into his decision. Also a top-notch academic institution, the Bruins have made Gilmer a top priority, he’s really hit it off with the coaches and players there and has talked very highly of everything that’s happening in Westwood. Prediction: UCLA

Johnson is a tough call because he doesn’t do many interviews and he’s tucked into a quiet part of Northern California at Fairfield (Calif.) Armijo. But there are definitely some schools that have emerged as real contenders. Washington is the first one to watch as that coaching staff has done a great job with him and he’s reciprocated interest in the Huskies. Oregon would definitely be another one on the radar. USC and Utah round out his top four, so there is definitely worthwhile consideration for both of those schools as well. But when it comes down to it, the Huskies and the Ducks seem to hold the edge and heading to Seattle seems most likely. Prediction: Washington

Ahfua is definitely a difficult read because he doesn’t say much about his recruitment, although there is a top group of teams to watch, including Miami and Texas A&M, especially after his recent visit there. Oregon, Utah and USC also seem to be in the mix, and then Alabama and Georgia to some extent as well. There is definitely some serious temptation to head to the SEC or even Miami as the Aggies and Hurricanes have definitely made a big impression. But I’m leaning on history here - and Ahfua’s longtime heavy interest in the Ducks - and picking Oregon for him, even though this one is still yet to be determined. Prediction: Oregon

It’s basically still a three-team race for the four-star running back from Seattle O’Dea, with Oregon, Washington and Michigan State leading the way and separating from the pack. Brown has always been very high on Oregon and he loves the coaching staff at Washington and also is familiar with a lot of players already on the team because he trains with them. Michigan State stands out because he’s loved his time there and Brown also likes the coaches. It could be tough to turn down the Huskies since they’re right down the road, but Oregon has stood out for so long. Prediction: Oregon

