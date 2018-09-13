CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Kayvon Thibodeaux

There are just over three months between now and the Early Signing Period in December and about five months until National Signing Day in February. Uncommitted prospects will be hurrying to claim their spot in a school's 2019 recruiting class. Here is a look at some of the top uncommitted prospects in the West with predictions on where each will land. MORE REGIONAL PREDICTIONS: Southeast | Florida | Midwest | Mid-Atlantic

Thibodeaux took his first visit of the fall to Florida State for its season opener against Virginia Tech and while the Seminoles lost, the five-star defensive end had a great time in Tallahassee. His relationship with coach Willie Taggart and some other coaches there will play a big role in his thinking. USC had slipped in a major way for Thibodeaux but he’s talked more with the coaches and could visit there soon. Alabama will get a trip for the upcoming Texas A&M game and then Oregon and Florida should receive visits as well. Whichever program can convince Thibodeaux it can develop him most for a possible NFL future should win out. Prediction: Florida State

Over the summer, McCoy released a top eight of Texas, Alabama, Oregon, Oklahoma, USC, Florida State, Washington and UCLA but drilling down even further into his top group it’s clear the Trojans, Sooners and Longhorns have the best chance at signing him. All three schools want him to play receiver although Texas has also hinted at using him on defense as well. USC has done so well at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei over the years and it would be almost shocking if the Trojans didn’t land McCoy. Prediction: USC

Fresh off a visit to Washington that went well, the four-star receiver is serious about the Huskies. More trips could be coming up through his senior season as well with Oregon, Michigan and other schools involved in his recruitment. The four-star receiver has already taken a trip to Colorado but that seems like a long shot at this point. With a few months to go until the Early Signing Period, it really looks as if USC will be tough to beat. The Trojans have been trending for a while and that might not change. Prediction: USC

Things are a little less clear when it comes to Tuitele since he doesn’t give away many hints on which program stands out. But in May, the four-star defensive tackle did narrow it to five and that could be really telling. Alabama, Washington, Ohio State, Texas and Clemson made the cut for the top prospect in Hawaii and he’s had great relationships with the Washington coaching staff throughout his recruitment. Because Tuitele has not said much recently about which programs have the best chance of landing him, this one is a little more up in the air. The Huskies have been around for so long that they could be tough to overcome. Prediction: Washington