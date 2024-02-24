The recruiting spotlight shines bright at certain times of the calendar year and the spring camp season is one of those times. We take a look at which 2025 players will be in the spotlight, continuing with five prospects from the West region. MORE PLAYERS TO WATCH: East Coast prospects | Midwest prospects | Southeast prospects

Dijon Lee Jr.

Lee had a fantastic junior season at Mission Viejo, Calif., but he was not tested week-in and week-out against elite receivers like he could be this offseason. Ranked as the fourth-best cornerback in the class, Lee played alongside No. 1 CB Devin Sanchez on the Trillion Boys 7on7 team over the summer and locked down some of the best players in the country just as Sanchez did on the other side of the field. This is not a question about whether Lee is talented; we know he is. This is not a question of whether the Mission Viejo standout has length, size, athleticism, toughness and playmaking ability; we know he does. This offseason, Lee could prove he’s worthy of a five-star ranking and it should get started in the next few weeks.

Derek Meadows

Currently ranked as the No. 22 receiver in the class prior to an upcoming rankings update, Meadows is not only a great-looking prospect, he has already proven at Battle Miami and other events this offseason that he could end up as one of the best receivers in the entire 2025 class. The Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman standout is 6-foot-6 and 195 pounds, a smooth route runner, physical when he needs to be with great hands. What could also be confusing is that online it says the four-star had only 15 catches this past season at powerhouse Gorman but I’ve been promised that’s an error.

Akili Smith Jr.

Already ranked pretty high as the seventh-best pro-style quarterback and No. 111 overall player in the 2025 class, Smith is well regarded in this group. But maybe he’s not high enough. This offseason will be a great chance for the San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln standout to move even higher – and maybe become the No. 1 quarterback in California. The 6-foot-5 Smith had a phenomenal junior season after transferring to his dad’s alma mater in San Diego where the four-star completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,431 yards with 25 touchdowns and five interceptions. Last offseason, Smith showed a ton of potential but was still finding his way as a quarterback. With that size, with that pedigree (his father by the same name was the No. 3 pick in the 1999 NFL Draft) and with that arm, Smith could move well into the Rivals100 and even further before heads off to Oregon.

Bear Tenney

Two summers ago, Tenney was at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge in Atlanta and he had a great performance with one of the best catches of the event, a one-handed grab that drew oohs and aahs from the other participants. It looked like the 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end could contest for one of the top spots in the position rankings. But then Tenney transferred from a school in Arizona to Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy and is now at Lehi, Utah, for a big senior season. That’s why this offseason is so important. Tenney has all the skills in the world, great hands and he’s an excellent route runner. Now a high three-star, Tenney has every chance to move back into four-star status.

Lamason Waller