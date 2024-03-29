Advertisement

LONGSTREET THE LAST MAN STANDING

Six of the top seven pro-style quarterbacks in the 2025 class are already committed but the lone holdout is four-star Husan Longstreet from Corona (Calif.) Centennial. That should not last long, though, as Longstreet plans to make his commitment on April 14. Texas A&M looks like the clear front-runner for the Corona Centennial standout as he’s talked highly of the new coaching staff in College Station and its vision for the future. Auburn would be the biggest threat especially after he took a late visit there as coach Hugh Freeze is pushing a more hands-on approach to the Tigers’ offense moving forward. Oregon and Ole Miss are also in the picture but everything might run through Texas A&M when it comes to Longstreet’s recruitment.

WHAT HAPPENS IF JULIAN LEWIS FLIPS?

Julian Lewis (Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com)

A source that was at USC’s hugely successful recruiting event this past weekend said that he felt the quarterback room for the Trojans was really “light” and that’s not a big secret as Miller Moss, who shined in the Trojans’ bowl game when Caleb Williams sat out, and UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava lead the way there. The Trojans didn’t take a quarterback in the 2024 class and five-star Malachi Nelson transferred to Boise State. Which leaves a phenomenal situation for five-star quarterback and No. 1 overall prospect Julian Lewis to honor his commitment to USC and compete early on for the starting job under coach Lincoln Riley. But that’s if Lewis sticks with the Trojans. Georgia is throwing everything at Lewis to get him in its class and then Colorado, Alabama and others are also involved. If Lewis stays with USC, no problem. If he flips, the Trojans will have to pivot fast. With the transfer portal, the quarterback situation becomes less of a problem but that’s a quick fix. Will USC make a run at a local quarterback? There are plenty of talented ones including Longstreet, Bear Bachmeier, Akili Smith Jr. and others. Will the Trojans look to flip a national prospect or maybe work to convince one of the 2026 elites such as Ryder Lyons to reclass down? If Lewis flips, things get way more interesting.

NO. 1 TO WATCH IN CALIFORNIA

Akili Smith Jr. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

There are plenty of debates still raging about the 2025 quarterback class starting at the top as to whether Lewis or LSU pledge Bryce Underwood should be No. 1. A similar discussion is playing out in California as four quarterbacks could all argue for top billing in the state and a final determination might not be made for months. As it stands now, Longstreet (who commits on April 14 with Texas A&M being the front-runner) leads the way followed by Oregon pledge Smith Jr., Stanford pledge Bachmeier and four-star Madden Iamaleava, who has UCLA and Nebraska as his favorites. There’s a good chance changes could be coming, especially since Iamaleava has been so impressive this offseason.

