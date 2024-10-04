West Spotlight: Quarterbacks that have hit the radar this fall

The high school football season is at its mid-point, meaning prospects across the country have hit the recruiting radar thanks to strong performances. Rivals.com national recruiting director Adam Gorney looks at four quarterbacks that are emerging across the West.



We saw Berry at a 7-on-7 over the summer and he had a great arm but the accuracy wasn’t there. That’s why seeing quarterbacks especially in game situations is so crucial because the early 2026 Boston College commit has been having one of the best seasons in Southern California – and it should not go unnoticed. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound three-star prospect is completing more than 66 percent of his passes for 1,502 yards with 20 touchdowns and three interceptions. The long, lean Berry has also rushed for two scores. His favorite target is three-star Minnesota receiver commit Legend Lyons, who already has more than 600 receiving yards and seven scores, but Berry is spreading the ball around a lot for Covina (Calif.) Charter Oak as he’s putting together a phenomenal season.

When the Las Vegas Bishop Gorman offense is really humming it’s usually Eugenio in at quarterback although he does split time with another player. The 2026 three-star dual-threat quarterback is most comfortable throwing from the pocket but he’s so creative and elusive with his feet and he keeps plays alive by escaping pressure and then finding receivers down the field. For someone a little on the smaller size at around 6-foot, Eugenio has a surprisingly strong arm to hit receivers in stride, fit it between defenders and put the ball on the money down the seam. Arizona State, FAU and UNLV are three programs involved and it would be really interesting if he stayed home and played for the Rebels. So far this season, Eugenio has thrown for 547 yards and nine touchdowns with one interception and he’s also rushed for three more scores while splitting time.

Arizona and UNLV are the two offers for the 2026 three-star quarterback right now but if Fuiava continues to play so well for powerhouse Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco he could see his recruitment take off. Surrounded by elite receivers such as 2026 four-stars Madden Williams and Daniel Odom, along with undersized but elusive three-star Carson Clark, Fuiava definitely has a nice receiving corps around him but he’s made all the throws, taken the offense downfield and into the end zone, and has proven to be a smart decision-maker against elite competition. The 2026 three-star has thrown for 1,155 yards with 13 touchdowns and only two interceptions as Bosco has played some of the best teams nationally.