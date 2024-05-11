Advertisement

Castro had really impressive film in his junior season but we wanted to see him in person multiple times before seriously bumping him in the rankings. Now that the Upland, Calif., standout shined at the Los Angeles Rivals Camp and elsewhere this offseason, the new USC commit should see a bump when we re-rank later this month. Castro has grown a couple inches over the last year, plays with length and instincts, and does a great job staying in the hip pocket of receivers. The USC pledge is also not hesitant to go after the ball not only to knock it down but to pick it off and make a play in the secondary. After seeing him numerous times including the Rivals Camp, Castro is in for a bump.

With four-stars Chuck McDonald and Daryus Dixson the starting cornerbacks at powerhouse Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, it was difficult for Crowder to get regular run during his sophomore season, although he did see the field often in some packages. That’s why the offseason camp circuit has been crucial for Crowder – and he backed it up by winning the defensive back MVP at the Los Angeles stop of the Rivals Camp Series. With a transfer to Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic this offseason, the 2026 cornerback will be able to showcase his skills more and he has plenty. Crowder has tremendous instincts, he’s tough at the line of scrimmage and he’s very loose running in coverage with receivers. In a loaded DB group at the LA camp, Crowder stood out most. Tennessee, Texas A&M, Washington, Miami, Penn State and others are involved.

Ploog is one of the most intriguing prospects in the West. After a massive junior season at Fullerton (Calif.) Troy, the question heading into this offseason was whether Ploog was legitimately one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the country or if he was dominating inferior competition. After he performed great at the Los Angeles Rivals Camp and at other events over the last few months, Ploog has proven he’s among the top players at the position. With outstanding size and athleticism, Ploog is a playmaker. Utah, Washington and many others are involved, and a top team is going to get a potential star who is also a standout in baseball and basketball.

It’s hard to believe – almost unthinkable – that Rosenthal does not have multiple Power Five offers at this point and one wonders why schools are waiting. In his junior season, he was five-star quarterback Brady Smigiel’s top target at Newbury Park, Calif. Rosenthal caught 122 passes for 1,947 yards and 21 touchdowns as three other receivers had 30 or more catches so the ball was spread around. At the Los Angeles Rivals Camp, Rosenthal showed off surprising speed against elite defensive backs and exquisite route-running ability to get open against anybody. At another event, the three-star receiver was timed at 4.53 in the 40-yard dash. What else does Rosenthal need to prove?

SCOTT TAYLOR (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)