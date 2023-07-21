BEST HANDS: Xavier Jordan

Xavier Jordan (Matt Moreno/TrojanSports.com)

The new Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon receiver is not the fastest or the biggest but he catches everything thrown his way. Everything. At the OT7 Phoenix and at other events this offseason, Jordan has been phenomenal, so consistent and after moving up to No. 101 overall nationally that still might not be enough. The USC commit has speed - he’s definitely not slow - but even in contested situations where the cornerback stays with him through his route, all the quarterback has to do is throw the ball into Jordan’s catch radius and the four-star is coming down with the ball. There’s no doubt Jordan is pushing to be the best receiver in California by the time the 2024 cycle finishes.

BEST SIZE: Kwazi Gilmer

Kwazi Gilmer (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, on paper Gilmer does not seem like the best-sized receiver in the West. But he’s big, he’s thick and he can box out defensive backs trying to compete for him on balls down the field. What makes the Chatsworth Sierra Canyon standout most special is that he doesn’t sacrifice fluid movement or decent speed because of his size and mass as an outside receiver. After transferring from West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade, Gilmer and Jordan should make up a dynamic - and unstoppable - duo in their senior seasons. UCLA has the edge here, with Stanford right there along with Oklahoma, Michigan State, Washington and Cal making up his top six.

BEST SPEED: Gatlin Bair

Gatlin Bair

Bair beat 2023 five-star Nyckoles Harbor in a race this offseason, and Harbor landed a five-star ranking in part because of his incredible track times. Bair, a high four-star from Burley, Idaho, also beat California’s fastest man, Rodrick Pleasant, a 2023 four-star who signed with Oregon. What’s most surprising about Bair is that despite his awesome track performances the four-star plans to stop participating in the sport when he gets to college and focus solely on being the best receiver he can be - which is already a pretty good one. Last season, Bair finished with 73 receptions for 1,073 yards and 18 touchdowns. Of course, it was against Idaho competition, but everybody knew the ball was coming his way and no one could stop him - or catch him. Nebraska, Michigan, TCU, Boise State and Oregon are in his top five and despite more high-profile offers coming in recently Bair remains focused on those five, with the Wolverines possibly having an edge.

BEST ROUTE RUNNING: Jordan Anderson

Jordan Anderson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)