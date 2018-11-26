West Valley Tip-Off Classic: Calabasas edges Oak Park for 5th place
Fifth Place Game: Calabasas Coyotes 63, Oak Park Eagles 58Calabasas held on to beat Oak Park, 63-58, for fifth place in the 4th annual West Valley Tip-Off Classic played at Chaminade High on Satur...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news