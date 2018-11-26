Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-26 15:33:01 -0600') }} basketball Edit

West Valley Tip-Off Classic: Royal tops Viewpoint for 7th place

Dave Keefer • CaliforniaPreps.com
@DaveKeefer
Editor

Seventh Place Game: Royal Highlanders 71, Viewpoint Patriots 56Royal’s fast start propelled them to a wire-to-wire win over Viewpoint, 71-56, for seventh place in the 4th annual West Valley Tip-Of...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}