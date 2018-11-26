West Valley Tip-Off Classic: Royal tops Viewpoint for 7th place
Seventh Place Game: Royal Highlanders 71, Viewpoint Patriots 56Royal’s fast start propelled them to a wire-to-wire win over Viewpoint, 71-56, for seventh place in the 4th annual West Valley Tip-Of...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news