{{ timeAgo('2018-11-24 01:23:46 -0600') }} basketball

West Valley Tip-Off Classic Semifinal: Notre Dame beats Crespi

Dave Keefer • CaliforniaPreps.com
@DaveKeefer
Editor

Semifinal: Notre Dame 58, Crespi 48Junior Ziaire Williams and senior Julian Rishwain combined for 40 points to carry Notre Dame past Crespi, 58-48, in a semifinal at the 4th Annual West Valley Tip-...

