Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

What is Minnesota getting in 2025 QB commit Jackson Kollock?

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

Last week, Minnesota landed their quarterback in the 2025 recruiting cycle, Laguna Beach (CA) standout Jackson Kollock. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound pro-style quarterback was originally committed to the Washington Huskies but backed off his commitment to the program following Kalen DeBoer's departure to the University of Alabama.

After reopening his recruitment, Minnesota quickly became a top contender for Kollock. During a multi-day unofficial visit last month to Minneapolis, Kollock decided to commit to the Gophers.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

MORE: INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD

In 20 games played over the past two seasons at Laguna Beach, Kollock has completed 365-of-595 passing attempts a 61.3 completion percentage for 5,376 yards and 73 touchdowns to just eight interceptions.

As a junior, the Laguna Beach native completed 192-of-333 attempts for 3,174 yards and 41 touchdowns with five interceptions thrown. In the process, Kolock has been named his league's MVP, the CIF-SS Offensive Player of the Year, and the LA Times Offensive Player of the Year.

Below Gophers Nation takes a look at what the Gophers are getting in Kollock.

WHAT THE EXPERTS SAID

An early commitment to Washington did not work out once that old coaching staff left for Alabama and Kollock didn’t feel his skill set worked with the staff that came over from Arizona and so he reopened his recruitment in mid-January. Since that time, Oregon State, Minnesota, Colorado, Colorado State and others got involved and it’s surprising even bigger programs didn’t get in the mix because the Laguna Beach, Calif., four-star quarterback can play. That’s why it was so big for Kollock to pick the Golden Gophers in recent days as he could provide a big spark to Minnesota’s offense.
— Adam Gorney • National Recruiting Director

HIGHLIGHTS

SCOUTING REPORT

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement