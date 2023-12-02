The 6-foot and 175 pound cornerback out of Long Beach Poly HS was committed for a little over a month before taking a quiet official visit to Utah for the Colorado game and flipping his commitment in the process.

On Friday, the University of Utah received some welcomed news despite not playing in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The football program flipped Arizona commit, Quimari Shemwell.





What Utah is getting

One quick look at Shemwell’s highlights and you see a prototypical Utah cornerback who excels on an island in man-coverage. For his senior season, he stuffed the stat sheet with 38 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 11 pass deflections and four interceptions. Shemwell is a physical defender with a high football IQ. If his opponent makes a play on the ball, they usually end up feeling as he delivers a blow.

Despite both Zemaiah Vaughn and JaTravis Broughton returning, Utah is in need of quality depth at the cornerback position. If Shemwell can make an easy adjustment to the college level, he carries all of the traits that could get him quality early rotation snaps.





What this means for the class

Shemwell is Utah eleventh commitment for their 2025 class along with wide receiver Zacharyus Williams, safety Davis Andrews, defensive end Kash Dillon, quarterback Isaac Wilson, offensive lineman Isaiah Garcia, linebacker Hunter Andrews, safety Jeilani Davis, cornerback Sammie Hunter, defensive back Kana’i Kekahuna-Lopes, and wide receiver David Washington.

Utah will continue to look to bolster the depth at the cornerback position for 2024. The priority will be finding more help by targeting the transfer portal.



