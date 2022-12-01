WHAT IT MEANS: Utes Land Dynamic WR, Matthews
Three-star 5.7 rated Mission Viejo HS wide receiver Mikey Matthews made his commitment to the University of Utah public on Thursday night, the eve of the Pac-12 Championship Game.
The dynamic athlete visited Utah during the October 15th weekend and watched the Utes thriller against the Trojans. Matthews silently committed on the trip, before taking one last visit to Washington State.
Matthews had offers from seven P5 schools, five being from the Pac-12.
He announced his commitment on Twitter:
What Utah is getting
At 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, Matthews is a Britain Covey-type playmaker. He’s a versatile threat that can make defenders miss and is special in the open field. He should be viewed as an early impact candidate due to his skill set and the fact that he could factor into being a kick returner with his elusiveness and speed.
With the opportunity to play immediately, this is a really nice pickup for the Utes. He also returns punts, lines up in the slot, the outside, and the backfield as well. Matthews is good at creating space against man defenses, as well as finding an open space against the zone.
What this means for the class
Matthews is the commitment No. 16 for the Utes 2023 class. He joins Caleb Lomu, Daidren Zipperer, CJ Jacobsen, Jonah Leaea, Roger Alderman, Brock Fonoimoana, Kainoa Carvalho, Carlos Wilson, Jonathan Hall, Michael Mitchell, Owen Chambliss, Dijon Stanley, Makeaki Helu, Stanley Raass and Mack Howard.
Matthews is the third wide receiver to commit to the Utes in the class. The Utes are still actively recruiting transfer portal wide receivers.