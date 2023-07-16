



While on his visit to the University of Utah just over a month ago, St. John Bosco HS prospect Kana'i Kekahuna-Lopes was shown how similar his build, style of play, and backstory was to several Utah linebacker greats.

When reflecting on that experience, he said, "It's definitely an eye opener that I could be one of them.”

On Saturday, Kekahuna-Lopes took one step closer to becoming one of "them" by committing to play for the Utes.

In June, Kekahuna-Lopes narrowed his recruitment to four total schools and he took visits to each of them, including Washington, Boston College, Oregon State, and Utah.

He wanted to take his time to make the right decision, and he made his commitment official Saturday on Twitter:



