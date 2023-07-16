WHAT IT MEANS: Versatile Kekahuna-Lopes Commits to Utah
While on his visit to the University of Utah just over a month ago, St. John Bosco HS prospect Kana'i Kekahuna-Lopes was shown how similar his build, style of play, and backstory was to several Utah linebacker greats.
When reflecting on that experience, he said, "It's definitely an eye opener that I could be one of them.”
On Saturday, Kekahuna-Lopes took one step closer to becoming one of "them" by committing to play for the Utes.
In June, Kekahuna-Lopes narrowed his recruitment to four total schools and he took visits to each of them, including Washington, Boston College, Oregon State, and Utah.
He wanted to take his time to make the right decision, and he made his commitment official Saturday on Twitter:
What Utah is getting
Kekahuna-Lopes is built a lot like Devin Lloyd was when he first joined Utah. Standing at 6'3", he's the same height as Lloyd, and he's already at a good weight of 210 lbs.
While playing for Liberty HS in Henderson, Nevada, Kekahuna-Lopes was used all over the field playing inside and outside linebacker, as well as safety.
He makes quick reads and takes smart angles to quickly close out on opposing ball carriers. He has the acceleration and speed to stick with receivers and deflect passes.
Despite missing two games his junior season, he was second on his team in tackles and he had 4 pass deflections.
He’ll enter a stacked linebacker room in 2024, but Utah linebackers coach Colton Swan has already shown his willingness to his guys early and often, if they’re ready.
What this means for the class
Kekahuna-Lopes is the second linebacker and sixth overall commitment for the 2024 class, joining quarterback Isaac Wilson, linebacker Hunter Andrews, safety Jeilani Davis, cornerback Sammie Hunter, and wide receiver David Washington.
Currently, like most position groups, the Utes are loaded with talent at linebacker, headed up by Lander Barton, Karene Reid, and incoming Stanford transfer Levani Damuni. There is also a lot of depth with Justin Medlock, Sione Fotu, Hayden Furey, and several others.
However, Damuni and Furey will be graduating and Reid could elect to go to the NFL following the season, so adding additional depth at the linebacker position is critical. The Utes will also welcome back Trey Reynolds from a LDS mission in 2024.