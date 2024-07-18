PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Earlier this month, Oregon State landed a commitment from high three-star quarterback Deagan Rose, a 6-foot-2 signal-caller out of Clovis, California. Over the next year and half, Rose will have plenty of opportunities to earn his fourth star.

That being said, with Rose now committed to the Beavers, where does the three-star quarterback rank among quarterback commitments and signees for the Beavers since 2020? BeaversEdge takes a look below.

