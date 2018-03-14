HAYWARD, Calif. - The fifth Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas is in the books after a weekend in Northern California. Below, Rivals.com makes some predictions on where five of the event’s top prospects may land when it comes time for them to sign a letter of intent. RELATED: Players who earned their stripes | Gorney's takeaways | Full schedule CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Cade McNamara Rivals.com

The situation: The four-star quarterback had been committed to Notre Dame for a long time but recently backed off that pledge and is open to all programs. Three teams - Michigan, USC and Alabama - have emerged as the main contenders. The Wolverines might have a slight edge because the Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch product loves his relationship with coach Jim Harbaugh. Neither USC nor Alabama, among others, can be counted out though. Visits are expected in the spring and a commitment should be done by the start of his senior season. The pick: Michigan

Michael Johnson Jr. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The situation: The thinking is that the four-star quarterback - who is the son of Oregon assistant coach Mike Johnson - will seriously consider other schools, but could end up with the Ducks. But that might be too simplistic, because Johnson absolutely loves Miami and the Hurricanes could be considered a top contender. Ole Miss is also emerging because of his relationship with that coaching staff, and Alabama, Florida State and others are pushing as well. It could be tough for Johnson to turn down the Ducks since his dad coaches there, but Miami has really captured his attention and could be high on the list. The pick: Oregon

Julius Buelow

The situation: Four schools have started to emerge for the massive offensive tackle from Hawaii, and the first one he mentioned this past weekend was Notre Dame. Buelow loves the academics in South Bend, the football tradition and history there and the Irish have seemed to make him a priority. Utah, Washington and UCLA are also high on his list and playing in the Pac-12 could be a draw, but Buelow seems enamored with Notre Dame and everything it has to offer on and off the field. The pick: Notre Dame

Kendall Milton

The situation: USC has been the frontrunner, but when former position coach Deland McCullough left for the Kansas City Chiefs, the 2020 standout started to look at many other programs. There is a lot of time left before Milton will make a decision, so the Trojans could still be high on his list, especially if he gets to know new coach Tim Drevno much better. But don’t count out Oklahoma, Florida State and others, as Milton takes more visits and sees which program is going to be best suited for him. If USC pursues him heavily over the next couple years, the Trojans should still be in great shape. The pick: USC

