{{ timeAgo('2018-12-17 07:20:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Early Signing Period Announcement Guide

Woody Wommack • Rivals.com
@rivalswoody
Recruiting Analyst
Woody Wommack covers Southeast recruiting for Rivals.com

Marcus Stripling
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The Early Signing Period for college football kicks off Wednesday, with a 72-hour window open for players to make their decisions official with a signed letter-of-intent. After more than half of the 2018 class signed during the early period last year, around the same amount is expected to put pen to paper this year as well. Many of the class's biggest names are already committed, but one thing is for sure: There will still be hat ceremonies, commitment videos and plenty of televised announcements.

Here’s our guide on when and how to watch announcements from the nation’s top players (all times Eastern), which kick off in earnest on Monday.

MONDAY

Time/Channel: 3 PM/No TV

Finalists: Penn State, South Carolina

More Coverage: OL Jakai Moore previews his decision, breaks down his finalists

Time/Channel: 8 PM/No TV

Finalists: Oregon, Colorado, Texas, Arkansas, Iowa State

More Coverage: Caleb Johnson: 'Coach Tucker is the truth!'

Time/Channel: TBD

Finalists: Florida State, Louisville, Indiana

More Coverage: JUCO OT Jay Williams opens up about FSU visit, decision plans

TUESDAY

Time/Channel: 1 PM/No TV

Finalists: TCU, Texas, Baylor, Washington, Florida

More Coverage: Making the Case: Where will Kennedy Lewis end up?

WEDNESDAY

Time/Channel: 8:15 AM/No TV

Finalists: Clemson, Florida State

More Coverage: Southeast Spotlight: Programs that should make noise

Time/Channel: 9 AM/No TV

Finalists: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State

More Coverage: Midwest Spotlight: Five commit predictions for Early Signing Period

Time/Channel: 8 AM/No TV

Finalists: South Carolina, Florida, Miami, West Virginia, Penn State

More Coverage: Dixon recaps Cane official visit, has message for Miami fans

Time/Channel: 11 AM/ESPN2

Finalists: Tennessee, LSU, Auburn, Georgia, Penn State, Texas

More Coverage: Florida Spotlight: Predictions on five elite uncommitted prospects

Time/Channel: 11 AM/ESPN2

Finalists: Florida, Florida State

More Coverage: Five likeliest additions to the Gators' 2019 recruiting haul

Time/Channel: 11 AM/ESPN2

Finalists: Miami, Florida, Florida State, Nebraska

More Coverage: Summerall: "Signing day will be the big reveal"

Time/Channel: 11 AM/ESPN2

Finalists: Alabama, Miami, Florida, LSU

More Coverage: Zipperer off visit: UM is "home sweet home"

Time/Channel: 12:45 PM/No TV

Finalists: Purdue, Kentucky, Arizona, Indiana, Cincinnati

More Coverage: An in-state battle emerging for four-star Cameron Williams

Time/Channel: 1 PM/ESPNU

Finalists: Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Florida State

More Coverage: Florida Spotlight: Predictions on five elite uncommitted prospects

Time/Channel: 1 PM/No TV

Finalists: Arizona, Penn State, Auburn, Tennessee

More Coverage: Texas Spotlight: Predictions for the Early Signing Period

Time/Channel: 2 PM/ESPNU

Finalists: Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss

More Coverage: Five-star Georgia linebacker target Nakobe Dean gives the latest

Time/Channel: 2 PM/ESPNU

Finalists: Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Miami

More Coverage: Early look at National Signing Day for the Alabama Crimson Tide

Time/Channel: 3:30 ET/No TV

Finalists: Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU

More Coverage: Texas Spotlight: Predictions for the Early Signing Period

Time/Channel: 4 PM/Fox Sports West

Finalists: Oregon, Vanderbilt, USC, UCLA

More Coverage: Gorney's Takeaways: Highlights from Mater Dei-St. John Bosco clash

Time/Channel: 4 PM/Fox Sports West

Finalists: Arizona State, Illinois, USC, Washington

Time/Channel: 4 PM/Fox Sports West

Finalists: Oregon, Arizona State, Colorado, Washington, Illinois

More Coverage: Gorney's Takeaways: Highlights from Mater Dei-St. John Bosco clash

Time/Channel: 4 PM/No TV

Finalists: Cal, UCLA, N.C. State, Colorado State, Kansas State

More Coverage: Hutchinson CC WR Jaylen Erwin on his Official Visit to Cal

Time/Channel: 5 PM/No TV

Finalists: Baylor, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss

More Coverage: Texas Spotlight: Predictions for the Early Signing Period

Time/Channel: TBD

Finalists: Arizona, Arkansas

More Coverage: Texas Spotlight: Predictions for the Early Signing Period

Time/Channel: TBD

Finalists: Michigan, Stanford, Notre Dame, Alabama, Penn State

More Coverage: Mid-Atlantic Spotlight: Predictions for five top prospects

THURSDAY

Time/Channel: 1 PM/No TV

Finalists: Tennessee, South Carolina, Ole Miss

More Coverage: Southeast Spotlight: Five commit predictions for Early Signing Period

