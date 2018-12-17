MORE SIGNING DAY: Farrell's 10 bold predictions | Five players who could flip | Teams that should, shouldn't be excited

The Early Signing Period for college football kicks off Wednesday, with a 72-hour window open for players to make their decisions official with a signed letter-of-intent. After more than half of the 2018 class signed during the early period last year, around the same amount is expected to put pen to paper this year as well. Many of the class's biggest names are already committed, but one thing is for sure: There will still be hat ceremonies, commitment videos and plenty of televised announcements.

Here’s our guide on when and how to watch announcements from the nation’s top players (all times Eastern), which kick off in earnest on Monday.

MORE: Breaking down Kayvon Thibodeaux's commitment to Oregon | Predictions as 2020 rankings take shape