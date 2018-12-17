Early Signing Period Announcement Guide
CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team
MORE SIGNING DAY: Farrell's 10 bold predictions | Five players who could flip | Teams that should, shouldn't be excited
The Early Signing Period for college football kicks off Wednesday, with a 72-hour window open for players to make their decisions official with a signed letter-of-intent. After more than half of the 2018 class signed during the early period last year, around the same amount is expected to put pen to paper this year as well. Many of the class's biggest names are already committed, but one thing is for sure: There will still be hat ceremonies, commitment videos and plenty of televised announcements.
Here’s our guide on when and how to watch announcements from the nation’s top players (all times Eastern), which kick off in earnest on Monday.
MORE: Breaking down Kayvon Thibodeaux's commitment to Oregon | Predictions as 2020 rankings take shape
MONDAY
Time/Channel: 3 PM/No TV
Finalists: Penn State, South Carolina
More Coverage: OL Jakai Moore previews his decision, breaks down his finalists
Time/Channel: 8 PM/No TV
Finalists: Oregon, Colorado, Texas, Arkansas, Iowa State
More Coverage: Caleb Johnson: 'Coach Tucker is the truth!'
Time/Channel: TBD
Finalists: Florida State, Louisville, Indiana
More Coverage: JUCO OT Jay Williams opens up about FSU visit, decision plans
TUESDAY
Time/Channel: 1 PM/No TV
Finalists: TCU, Texas, Baylor, Washington, Florida
More Coverage: Making the Case: Where will Kennedy Lewis end up?
WEDNESDAY
Time/Channel: 8:15 AM/No TV
Finalists: Clemson, Florida State
More Coverage: Southeast Spotlight: Programs that should make noise
Time/Channel: 9 AM/No TV
Finalists: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State
More Coverage: Midwest Spotlight: Five commit predictions for Early Signing Period
Time/Channel: 8 AM/No TV
Finalists: South Carolina, Florida, Miami, West Virginia, Penn State
More Coverage: Dixon recaps Cane official visit, has message for Miami fans
Time/Channel: 11 AM/ESPN2
Finalists: Tennessee, LSU, Auburn, Georgia, Penn State, Texas
More Coverage: Florida Spotlight: Predictions on five elite uncommitted prospects
Time/Channel: 11 AM/ESPN2
Finalists: Florida, Florida State
More Coverage: Five likeliest additions to the Gators' 2019 recruiting haul
Time/Channel: 11 AM/ESPN2
Finalists: Miami, Florida, Florida State, Nebraska
More Coverage: Summerall: "Signing day will be the big reveal"
Time/Channel: 11 AM/ESPN2
Finalists: Alabama, Miami, Florida, LSU
More Coverage: Zipperer off visit: UM is "home sweet home"
Time/Channel: 12:45 PM/No TV
Finalists: Purdue, Kentucky, Arizona, Indiana, Cincinnati
More Coverage: An in-state battle emerging for four-star Cameron Williams
Time/Channel: 1 PM/ESPNU
Finalists: Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Florida State
More Coverage: Florida Spotlight: Predictions on five elite uncommitted prospects
Time/Channel: 1 PM/No TV
Finalists: Arizona, Penn State, Auburn, Tennessee
More Coverage: Texas Spotlight: Predictions for the Early Signing Period
Time/Channel: 2 PM/ESPNU
Finalists: Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss
More Coverage: Five-star Georgia linebacker target Nakobe Dean gives the latest
Time/Channel: 2 PM/ESPNU
Finalists: Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Miami
More Coverage: Early look at National Signing Day for the Alabama Crimson Tide
Time/Channel: 3:30 ET/No TV
Finalists: Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU
More Coverage: Texas Spotlight: Predictions for the Early Signing Period
Time/Channel: 4 PM/Fox Sports West
Finalists: Oregon, Vanderbilt, USC, UCLA
More Coverage: Gorney's Takeaways: Highlights from Mater Dei-St. John Bosco clash
Time/Channel: 4 PM/Fox Sports West
Finalists: Arizona State, Illinois, USC, Washington
Time/Channel: 4 PM/Fox Sports West
Finalists: Oregon, Arizona State, Colorado, Washington, Illinois
More Coverage: Gorney's Takeaways: Highlights from Mater Dei-St. John Bosco clash
Time/Channel: 4 PM/No TV
Finalists: Cal, UCLA, N.C. State, Colorado State, Kansas State
More Coverage: Hutchinson CC WR Jaylen Erwin on his Official Visit to Cal
Time/Channel: 5 PM/No TV
Finalists: Baylor, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss
More Coverage: Texas Spotlight: Predictions for the Early Signing Period
Time/Channel: TBD
More Coverage: Texas Spotlight: Predictions for the Early Signing Period
Time/Channel: TBD
Finalists: Michigan, Stanford, Notre Dame, Alabama, Penn State
More Coverage: Mid-Atlantic Spotlight: Predictions for five top prospects
THURSDAY
Time/Channel: 1 PM/No TV
Finalists: Tennessee, South Carolina, Ole Miss
More Coverage: Southeast Spotlight: Five commit predictions for Early Signing Period