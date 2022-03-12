Wilkerson II Leads Scripps Ranch to D-4 state title
Division IV Finals – Scripps Ranch 46, Justin-Siena 37 SACRAMENTO – The Scripps Ranch Falcons assumed control in the third quarter and propelled themselves to a 46-37 victory over the Justin-Siena...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news