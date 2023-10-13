Khani Rooths has an unusual timetable for an announcement.

The end is near as it relates to the recruitment of four-star forward Khani Rooths, as the IMG Academy forward will embark on his final official visit - a trip to Michigan - on Oct. 20. A decision should follow shortly thereafter, but Rooths intends to wait for a very specific domino to fall before he announces his college destination. “I want to say publicly that I’m waiting to see where Asa Newell goes,” Rooths said on Thursday. “I’ll commit after he commits. That’s my timetable. I talked to him a lot about it. I’m gonna watch where he goes.” The statement is intriguing, especially since UGA is considered to be among the frontrunners for both Rooths and Newell. Rooths was non-committal when asked why he intends to wait for his fellow Rivals150 recruit to announce before he makes his decision, but the duo seems to have some form of friendship that could be a factor. “I can’t say anything else other than I am waiting for Asa,” Rooths said. “We’ll go from there.”

The drama continues to build around Dylan Harper's recruitment.

Mum was the word for Dylan Harper on Thursday, as the five-star guard declined interviews amid reports of possible fall visits to places such as Auburn, Duke and Kansas. Harper responded by saying, “I’m chilling and getting better,” when asked about his potential visits before opting out of the interview entirely. He also declined to comment on a timetable for his decision, which now feels unlikely to come before the end of next month’s Early Signing Period. Commonly viewed as a Rutgers lean, Harper now seems as up for grabs as he has been in some time due to the buzz about additional visits. The longer things drag out, the more tension will mount in Piscataway. If nothing else, his shortness with the media seems to suggest that the homestretch of Harper’s recruitment may include a few twists and turns.

Kentucky seems to be sniffing around Tounde Yessoufou.

