Three-star wide receiver Jace Brown provided his own fireworks on the Fourth of July.

The Downey (Calif.) Warren product announced his commitment Thursday to UCLA, joining high school teammate and quarterback Madden Iamaleava in the Bruins’ 2025 class.

Brown was among the final group of official visitors in Westwood in late June.

After the visit and a 7-on-7 camp on campus, Brown told Bruin Blitz that the coaching staff envisions him as the type of receiver “who can go up and get the ball.”