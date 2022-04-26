Zach Brooker is ready for his chance at USC

BROOKER HOPING TO HAVE A KEY ROLE WITH USC Zach Brooker must feel like he is going around in a big circle. The 6-foot-1 sophomore guard at USC is starting over, again. Brooker has seen this scenario before. Brooker is waiting for his opportunity with the USC men's basketball team and it could come sooner than expected. "I know I can compete and be a valuable contributor for this team," Brooker said. Brooker played three years at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth before transferring to Calabasas for his senior year. Brooker flourished with the Coyotes averaging close to 20 points per game.



Zach Brooker

Brooker was an all-Marmonte League second team selection in 2020 and all-Ventura County academic team. "I had to make that switch so I could get on the court and do some things," Brooker said. "Maybe, I am not here at USC without that senior year at Calabasas." Brooker didn't play in 2021 and joined USC this past season. Brooker got into the Arizona St. game on January 24th for his first collegiate appearance. "Playing in a Division 1 game was a dream come true," Brooker said. "Being on the court officially was a day I dreamed about since I was a little kid."



Zach Brooker