2023 DB Maliki Crawford feels strong connection at Washington

Recruits are allowed to take official visits until the final weekend in June. Earning that last trip is important since prospects will not be able to take official visits again until the season begins. There is a dead period in July and August meaning recruits will have an opportunity to sit on that final visit for a couple months before having a chance to see any other schools in person.

So, when a recruit like coveted three-star cornerback Maliki Crawford locks in an official visit with Washington for the final weekend of June it is certainly meaningful. The standout defensive back from Pacifica High School in Oxnard, California is set to take his official visit to UW the weekend of June 24 to wrap up what will be a busy month.

He’s also set official visits with Cal and USC next month as well.

Crawford has been to all three schools already on unofficial visits, but the official visit process will give him an entire weekend to spend at each location while he continues to evaluate his options currently on the table.

The 6-foot-3 cornerback was previously committed to UCLA for around six months, so he is being a bit more deliberate when it comes the process this time around. Decommitting from a school can be a bit tricky since it is never a guarantee that a recruit will have the same level of offers the second time around.

For Crawford, however, the move to back away from his UCLA pledge has opened up plenty of new doors and given the big cornerback recruit a number of top options.

He says his priority this time around is to make sure he picks the “right spot,” and being able to take visits to other programs without being attached to a different school as a commit has helped him explore his options well.

“It’s been great,” he said. “I’m very blessed to be in this position. And, I’m just really taking it all in and soaking it all in because a lot of kids, and some of my best friends that I know, they don't have the opportunity to do this so I'm just very happy to be able to do what I’m doing right now.”