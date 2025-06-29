Fresno running back Brandon Smith commits to Arizona

Arizona added another weapon to its offense on Sunday when Fresno (Calif.) Central East running back Brandon Smith announced his commitment to the Wildcats over Cal. The 6-foot, 190-pound prospect recently narrowed his list to the two former Pac-12 foes after taking official visits to both schools earlier this month.

UNLV was also in the mix and hosted Smith on a visit this month as well. The one-time San Diego State commit watched his recruitment hit new levels in the spring, and he eventually backed away from his early pledge in April.

Arizona running backs coach Alonzo Carter continued to build a relationship with Smith since the fall, and the Wildcats secured his pledge following his final official visit of the process two weekends ago.