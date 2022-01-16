 CaliforniaPreps - 2023 DT Cameron Brandt likes what he sees on unofficial visit to Cal
2023 DT Cameron Brandt likes what he sees on unofficial visit to Cal

2023 defensive tackle Cameron Brandt made Cal the first stop over the weekend as he begins to take visits this offseason.
The first stop for 2023 defensive lineman Cameron Brandt in the new year was Cal’s campus. The Chatsworth-Sierra Canyon junior made the trek to Berkeley for a Saturday visit with the Bears as he begins to take a closer look at his recruitment.

It was a much-anticipated visit for Brandt after he had an opportunity to see things on a smaller scale last summer when he camped with the program. This time around things were a bit more personal allowing him to get a better feel for the team and coaching staff.

The Bears have continued to prioritize the three-star defensive lineman and are one of the two schools that have already decided to jump into his recruitment with an offer. Making the trip to Cal was an important part of the process for Brandt, and he came away from the experience with a positive feeling about the Bears.

“This time around I was able to actually go see the school and go into the buildings a little bit,” he said. “See their rooms and educational facilities. We really just got to tour the school, see what it’s all about and see what’s around the school. Just a deeper view into what Cal really is.”

