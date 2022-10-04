Like so many of the people who eventually find their way to the United States from other countries, Manasse Itete made the trek across the globe from the Democratic Republic of the Congo hoping to find opportunity in America. His goal was to receive a high-level education at first, but Itete began playing basketball — a sport he mostly played casually back home — and it started to open doors for him while living in Texas.

The 6-foot-6 prospect envisioned his path to college taking place on the basketball court at that time. He ultimately ended up at Modesto Christian where he was urged to give football a try. It's a sport he had no knowledge about, and he certainly had no experience.

Still, he gave it a go last year for the first time.

There was an adjustment and steep learning curve, but he eventually found his way onto the field as an offensive lineman.

"Football is one thing that I never heard about before," he said. "I learned football when I came here to the US. I never knew about football. The coaches had to teach me how to put the pads on and how to wear the jersey. Then learn the game.

"When I started I was bad. Then just training, training. I keep getting better every day."