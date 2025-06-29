Rivals Five-Star: Breaking down the offensive linemen

Kevin Brown (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

INDIANAPOLIS – The stars came out for the 2025 Rivals Five-Star event at the Indianapolis Colts' facility this week. Here we break down the top offensive linemen from the event.

There could not be a more perfect fit than Brown and Penn State. Brown has a chiseled frame that will easily carry more weight after he enters the Nittany Lions' strength program. But even more impressive than his frame is his motor. Brown is always ready to go and eager to plant opposing defenders in the turf. He’s also remarkably consistent at these national events. Penn State has a future star on the way.

The future Ohio State Buckeye doesn’t do many camps but you wouldn’t know it after his performance at the Rivals Five-Star. He came very close to taking home MVP honors after some great reps during one-on-ones. Greer is highly-rated at No. 43 in the country but is still underrated. He’s got a great basketball background as well. The Ohio native has future multi-year starter written all over him.

Osenda is a massive offensive tackle prospect out of Tennessee. Because he’s so tall, he carries his weight very well and it doesn’t look like he weighs 330 pounds. He came in with the biggest wingspan at the camp (7-foot) and had some dominant moments during the camp. His improvement has been steady and he’s one to watch in the future.