2025 DE Logan Knapp discusses commitment to Oregon State

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Loaded weekend brings new buzz
It was another loaded weekend of news and rumors so here's the latest from Adam Gorney. Photo: QB Oscar Rios (Downey).
SEC race shaping up for four-star WR Vance Spafford
Adam Gorney discusses the latest in the recruitment of 2026 wide receiver Vance Spafford (Mission Viejo).
Rankings Spotlight: Former five-stars playing outside of the Power Four
Check out which 5-stars from previous years are now playing for non-Power 4 programs. Pic: Korey Foreman, Malachi Nelson
Which Oregon State players have out performed their recruiting rankings?
Two California high schoolers have been pleasant surprises, including Chaminade's 3-star 2023 LB Isaiah Chisom.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: More big visit buzz filtering out
Breaking updates on TE Mark Bowman, S Taven Epps, ATH McKay Madsen, QB Taylor Jackson (photo) and CB LaRue Zamorano.
This past weekend, Oregon State hosted 2025 defensive end Logan Knapp, at the time of his visit, the Concord, California native was a Wyoming commitment, expected to play tight end at the next level.
Now, a week later, Knapp finds himself committed to the Beavers as a outside linebacker / defensive end. Folllowing his visit and commitment to Oregon State, BeaversEdge was able to catch up with Knapp to discuss his decision.
MORE: EDGE POD: Previewing Nevada vs OSU | Nevada vs Oregon State Edge Report | WATCH: WBB Previews Season | WATCH: Beaver Defense Previews Nevada | How Did OSU Commits Perform Last Week? | A Closer Look At Nevada | Beavers In The NFL: Week 5 Recap | WATCH: Beavers Preview Nevada | Snap Counts & Takeaways vs CSU | Quick Hits From Trent Bray
"It was the place for me because it provided all the things I wanted in a program," Knapp simply told BeaversEdge. "My relationship with the staff is great, they're all great people. I feel like I will fit with the defense extremly well because of my athletic ability," he added.
During his official visit last weekend, Knapp also loved what he saw out of the Reser Stadium crowd. "The atmosphere was crazy," he said. "The game was amazing, it was a great experience." The 6-foot-6, 230-pound defensive end also loved the hospitality that was shown by the Beavers coaching staff to him and his family on the visit.
