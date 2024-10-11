Advertisement

Published Oct 11, 2024
2025 DE Logan Knapp discusses commitment to Oregon State
Default Avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

This past weekend, Oregon State hosted 2025 defensive end Logan Knapp, at the time of his visit, the Concord, California native was a Wyoming commitment, expected to play tight end at the next level.

Now, a week later, Knapp finds himself committed to the Beavers as a outside linebacker / defensive end. Folllowing his visit and commitment to Oregon State, BeaversEdge was able to catch up with Knapp to discuss his decision.

"It was the place for me because it provided all the things I wanted in a program," Knapp simply told BeaversEdge. "My relationship with the staff is great, they're all great people. I feel like I will fit with the defense extremly well because of my athletic ability," he added.


During his official visit last weekend, Knapp also loved what he saw out of the Reser Stadium crowd. "The atmosphere was crazy," he said. "The game was amazing, it was a great experience." The 6-foot-6, 230-pound defensive end also loved the hospitality that was shown by the Beavers coaching staff to him and his family on the visit.

