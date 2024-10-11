2025 DE Logan Knapp discusses commitment to Oregon State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

This past weekend, Oregon State hosted 2025 defensive end Logan Knapp, at the time of his visit, the Concord, California native was a Wyoming commitment, expected to play tight end at the next level.

Now, a week later, Knapp finds himself committed to the Beavers as a outside linebacker / defensive end. Folllowing his visit and commitment to Oregon State, BeaversEdge was able to catch up with Knapp to discuss his decision.

